Front Porch Communities Foundation Formed; Executive Director Named

Front Porch has joined together three foundations to form one philanthropic organization, the Front Porch Communities Foundation, which is committed to supporting opportunities, services, and benefits for residents and employees that otherwise may not be available.

Front Porch Communities Foundation (FPCF) brings together the Pacific Homes Foundation, FACT Foundation, and Sunny View Foundation into one foundation governed by the newly organized nine-member FPCF Board of Directors and supported by local Community Philanthropic Committees.

Katharine Miller, who has led the Covia Foundation for nine years, has been named FPCF's new Executive Director, working closely with Front Porch's existing foundation executives, Keith Church, Jill Hammer and Bill Penrod.

"As we move through this new year of hope, I am delighted at the opportunity the new Front Porch Communities Foundation has to do good work," said John Woodward, CEO of Front Porch Communities and Services. "The generosity of our donors' giving – and their commitment to engagement – exemplify the values each of our communities live every day."

"Residents are at the heart of each Front Porch community's strong spirit of giving," said Miller. "It's an honor to be working with my new colleagues and each member of our Community Philanthropic Committees."

As one foundation, FPCF will work to decrease administrative expenses, increase fundraising opportunities, and extend the culture of philanthropy throughout Front Porch communities, programs, and relationships. All past gifts made under the previous foundations will be honored and used for the community and purpose contributors designated.

Front Porch Communities Foundation is a non-profit 501(c) (3) supporting organization dedicated to meeting the needs of residents, communities, programs, and employees throughout Front Porch. Formed in 2021, FPCF is governed by a nine-member board of directors that oversees the organization's mission and that works closely with local Community Philanthropy Committees that guide how individual community donations are used at Front Porch communities.

