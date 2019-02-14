Front Range Biosciences® Provides Operational Update, Forward-Looking Capabilities

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Feb. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Front Range Biosciences® ("FRB"), which provides hemp, coffee, and high-value crop producers with high-performing Clean Stock® plants and seed by combining the best practices in agriculture with modern science, is pleased to provide the following summary of activities and developments for the company.

"In 2018, the passing of the Farm Bill opened up the marketplace for farmers across the country to diversify their farms with industrial hemp production and capitalize on the rapidly growing hemp industry," said Dr. Jonathan Vaught, Co-Founder and CEO of Front Range Biosciences. "This fuels job growth domestically and keeps the U.S. competitive in the global market while demonstrating the utility of the cannabis plant, or hemp, as a profitable crop for nutraceutical, pharmaceutical, nutritional, and industrial applications. FRB experienced tremendous growth in 2018, and we plan to capitalize on that momentum in 2019, which is poised to be our most demanding year yet. Our team has the foundation in place to operate at a capacity that will benefit our customers and position us for continued success in the years to come."

Staffing Updates:

FRB has doubled its workforce to more than 40 employees since 2018, filling crucial management and lab operation positions essential to the company's continued growth. These roles include breeders, growers, greenhouse technicians, HR & accounting professionals, and sales representatives.

Key New Hires Include:

Steve Taylor , VP of Sales and Business Development, began his career in the semiconductor, computer, and telecommunications spaces, spearheading sales and relationship management for companies like Pairgain Technologies and Adtran. During this time, he curated strategic plans, identified innovative business models, and lead negotiations for contracts, licensing, and sales. Most recently, he worked with companies in horticulture like Emerald Metrics, SGS, Weball, and Apex Oils. With more than 35 years of experience across sales, business development, and intellectual property, Steve is responsible for all such activities within the hemp, coffee, and high-value crop marketplace at FRB.

, began his career in the semiconductor, computer, and telecommunications spaces, spearheading sales and relationship management for companies like Pairgain Technologies and Adtran. During this time, he curated strategic plans, identified innovative business models, and lead negotiations for contracts, licensing, and sales. Most recently, he worked with companies in horticulture like Emerald Metrics, SGS, Weball, and Apex Oils. With more than 35 years of experience across sales, business development, and intellectual property, Steve is responsible for all such activities within the hemp, coffee, and high-value crop marketplace at FRB. Lee Heyl , Director of Operations, brings 40 years of agriculture experience to FRB after working with the largest nurseries in the country including Costa Farms and Hines. He was responsible for producing 200 million plant units at a time at Costa, and has overseen 250 acres of nursery production and 750,000 square feet of indoor facilities. As Director of Operations, Lee manages FRB's Colorado and Wisconsin operations, oversees all aspects of growing and production, and ensures safety and quality standards are met.

brings 40 years of agriculture experience to FRB after working with the largest nurseries in the country including Costa Farms and Hines. He was responsible for producing 200 million plant units at a time at Costa, and has overseen 250 acres of nursery production and 750,000 square feet of indoor facilities. As Director of Operations, Lee manages FRB's and operations, oversees all aspects of growing and production, and ensures safety and quality standards are met. Raymond French , Director of Product Development, has extensive experience in large-scale agriculture and horticulture, including 12 years of product development management for The Home Depot in the United States and Canada . In his previous role, Raymond traveled globally to coordinate products with breeders, growers, and retailers, accruing more than $1 billion in retail sales to the market annually. Through his unique understanding of breeding and production for crop improvement, he now coordinates FRB's breeding programs to match market needs.

has extensive experience in large-scale agriculture and horticulture, including 12 years of product development management for The Home Depot in and . In his previous role, Raymond traveled globally to coordinate products with breeders, growers, and retailers, accruing more than in retail sales to the market annually. Through his unique understanding of breeding and production for crop improvement, he now coordinates FRB's breeding programs to match market needs. Michael Westendorp , Senior Propagation Manager, joins FRB after 30 years serving in leading propagator and supervisory roles at companies such as Driscoll's, Aris Horticultural Services, Creek Hill Nurseries, and Yoder Brothers . He has propagated over 400 cultivars of vegetative perennials and grasses, culminating in a 95% overall success rate. Additionally, Mike has effectively monitored disease and insects in five greenhouses spanning 40 acres. In his new role at FRB, he oversees California greenhouse operations.

Facility Expansions:

In 2018, the company acquired nearly two acres in new greenhouse space across Colorado, California, and Wisconsin. The team remains focused on expanding capacity at all locations to meet the increasing hemp demand.

Signed a lease for a new hemp nursery production facility to build out FRB's greenhouse and industrial warehouse capacity in Denver .

. Signed a lease with Memorial Florists and Greenhouses for a Clean Stock hemp nursery in Appleton, WI. The newly renovated nursery greenhouse is equipped with supplemental lighting and climate control designed for the production of high-quality, vigorous transplants and seed for hemp growers.

The newly renovated nursery greenhouse is equipped with supplemental lighting and climate control designed for the production of high-quality, vigorous transplants and seed for hemp growers. Leased a large indoor R & D facility for hemp variety development, breeding, and seed production in CO.

Fundraising:

Completed a $10 million Series A financing round, which will help accelerate FRB's breeding and Clean Stock programs. This capital will also assist with the company's ongoing efforts to expand its capacity to meet demand as legalization spreads across the United States and internationally.

