Front Range Biosciences Recognized as No. 1 Small Company by Denver Business Journal Fast 50 Award

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Oct. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Front Range Biosciences ® ("FRB"), a hemp and cannabis genetics platform company, leveraging proprietary next generation breeding and Clean Stock® tissue culture nursery technologies to develop new varieties for a broad range of product applications in the hemp and cannabis industries, today announced it has been named as the number one small company on Denver Business Journal's Fast 50 List.

The Fast 50 List features the most innovative fastest-growing private companies in Denver based on their three-year average revenue growth. Honorees are categorized by annual revenue, with companies in the small category reporting between $5 million and $12.4 million.

Front Range Biosciences continues to be a leader in cannabis and hemp genetics and R&D. Earlier this year in March, FRB became the first company to send hemp and coffee tissue cultures to the International Space Station in order to study the effects of microgravity on gene expression. The company is currently in the process of raising a $30 million Series B funding round that will be used to expand business operations, R&D and targeted M&A activity. FRB has reported 3,300% growth over the past three years.

"Front Range Biosciences is passionate about showcasing how cannabis can be a model crop for more sustainable and regenerative practices in agriculture, and we are delighted to see our mission and performance being recognized in such an impactful way," said Jonathan Vaught, Co-founder and CEO of Front Range Biosciences. "Being named to The Fast 50 List galvanizes our entire team to dedicate even more time and resources to exemplify the versatility of cannabis on a global scale."

In the next year, Front Range Biosciences aims to become the leading provider of new genetics and seeds to companies across all industries that use cannabis. The company has long-term ambitions to demonstrate cannabis' broader applications to industries including wellness, medicine, recreation, nutrition and industrial materials.

About Front Range Biosciences

Front Range Biosciences is an agricultural biotechnology company that specializes in next generation plant breeding, plant tissue culture, and cannabis seed development to improve the reliability and quality of industrial hemp and medical cannabis plant genetics. FRB has global reach through facilities in Colorado, California and Wisconsin, and a partnership with the Center for Research in Agricultural Genomics in Barcelona, Spain. FRB's Clean Stock® program provides a consistent supply of disease and pathogen-free plants and seeds to farmers backed by data-driven breeding solutions. FRB is headquartered in Lafayette, Colorado. For more information on Front Range Biosciences, visit www.frontrangebio.com or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

