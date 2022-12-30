Front Signs Reveals Top Trends Shaping the Signage Industry in 2022

Front Signs is summing up the most popular signage trends of 2022, listing the top branding solutions for among different businesses.

BURBANK, Calif., Dec. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking back at 2022, Front Signs noticed that branded exterior displays topped the list of signage trends. Businesses opted for different outdoor solutions to level up their brand awareness. Being the largest signage company operating in Los Angeles and US-wide, it has excelled in manufacturing custom signs with intricate designs. Thanks to the combination of quality materials and fine craftsmanship, they produced quite a few unique displays. Front Signs identified the top three signage trends based on the projects they completed over the past year. You can find these trends below.

2022 signage trends by Front Signs

Illuminated Logo Displays

Light up signs showcasing brand logos ranked highest among the most popular products of the year. Many companies used them to increase their brand's exposure. These custom branded items which are designed with a lighting feature increase chances of getting noticed since they offer 24/7 visibility.

Huge Dimensional Exterior Branding Displays

In 2022, more and more businesses decided to renovate and upgrade their exterior design. With 3D signs gaining popularity, some enterprises opted for dimensional displays which would improve the look of their facade, while others chose unmissable monument structures to help them reach larger crowds.

Vinyl Branded Solutions

Branded vinyl adhesives were one of the most appealing promotional tools different companies employed this year. To spruce up their brand image, the companies decided to use these designs to illustrate their brand. These space-saving products are perfect for interior and exterior window embellishments.

Front Signs is a sign-making and printing company with years of experience. The company has its headquarters in Burbank, California, and offers a wide range of sign services, including design, manufacturing, installation and beyond.

Established in 2016, Front Signs is currently the largest signage company in the area and one of the leading sign manufacturers in Los Angeles. Working with over 50,000 businesses and renowned brands, they have a rich portfolio of custom projects.

