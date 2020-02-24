Frontage Completes Expansion of Bioanalytical Capacity and Capabilities to Support Biologic and Small Molecule Drug Development including Cell and Gene Therapies, Biomarkers testing and High Throughput Clinical Sample Management

The expansion further demonstrates the Group's commitment to supporting clients' drug development programs for biologics and small molecules, including cell and gene therapies, as well as biomarker testing. In addition to sample management and increased laboratory space, we have also enhanced our instrumentation, systems, robotics automation, software and personnel capacity. A center of excellence supporting cell and gene therapy has been established which includes dedicated laboratories in DNA/RNA sample preparation, PCR, flow cytometry, and cell culture. The expansion provides greater biomarker, PK, and immunogenicity bioanalytical capacity to support large Clinical Phase II-IV studies.

According to Dr. John Lin, PhD, EVP of Frontage's Global Bioanalytical Services, "The expansion provides our clients with heightened biomarker and biologic services in a state-of-the-art facility to facilitate drug discovery and development. It enables Frontage to provide the enhanced capability and capacity for the bioanalytical support of the gene and cell therapies and late phase clinical studies."

In September 2019, the facility in Shanghai added an additional 42,000 square feet dedicated to the bioanalytical effort and sample management of small molecule programs. Overall, Frontage Laboratories has added 52,000 square feet globally to support the bioanalytical business in less than 4 months.

About Frontage Laboratories, Inc.:

Frontage a CRO that provides integrated, science-driven, product development services throughout the drug discovery and development process to enable pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to achieve their development goals. Comprehensive services include drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, analytical testing and formulation development, preclinical and clinical trial material manufacturing, bioanalysis, preclinical safety and toxicology assessment and early phase clinical studies. Frontage has enabled many biotechnology companies and leading pharmaceutical companies of varying sizes to advance a myriad of molecules through development and file regulatory submissions in the United States, China, and other countries.

