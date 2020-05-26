Frontage Laboratories, Inc. establishes a QWBA Center of Excellence (COE) in Exton PA

EXTON, Pa., May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontage Laboratories, a contract research organization ("CRO") providing integrated, science-driven, product development services, has established a Quantitative Whole‑Body Autoradiography (QWBA) Center of Excellence (COE) at our Exton PA facility. The QWBA-COE is headed by Michael J Potchobia (known as "Potch" throughout the pharmaceutical industry), who has more than 28 years' experience in this field.

The addition of QWBA and dosimetry programs increases the ability for Frontage to provide more integrated preclinical drug metabolism services. QWBA studies are designed to evaluate the time course of elimination for total radioactivity from tissues in animals. Tissue distribution data obtained from a QWBA study will be utilized to support regulatory submissions, discovery projects, and to provide dosimetry calculations required by regulatory authorities and institutional review boards prior to the administration of radiolabeled drugs to human research subjects.

This Center of Excellence is now fully operational for conducting QWBA studies and providing dosimetry projections for human radiolabel clinical studies (hAME).

"It is an honor to have Potch, a global leader in QWBA, head this COE at Frontage Labs. The addition of this capability will enable Frontage Labs to offer a comprehensive set of preclinical radiolabel studies to clients. Furthermore, this should also greatly facilitate the conduct of human C14 ADME studies, which should be available at our Secaucus clinical site in the next few months. Finally, a one stop shop for all your DMPK needs at Frontage Labs!" says Dr. Abdul Mutlib, Executive Vice President & Global Head of Drug Metabolism and Pharmacokinetics.

"With this added capability, Frontage Labs can now offer a complete range of services all the way from early Discovery to clinical. We are very excited to have this technology at Frontage Labs," says Dr. Song Li, Founder and Honorary Chairman, Frontage Holdings Corp. and CEO, Frontage Laboratories, Inc.

To learn more about our QWBA capabilities, click here.

About Frontage

Frontage a CRO that provides integrated, science-driven, product development services throughout the drug discovery and development process to enable pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to achieve their development goals. Comprehensive services include drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, analytical testing and formulation development, preclinical and clinical trial material manufacturing, bioanalysis, preclinical safety and toxicology assessment and early phase clinical studies. Frontage has enabled many biotechnology companies and leading pharmaceutical companies of varying sizes to advance a myriad of molecules through development and file regulatory submissions in the United States, China, and other countries.

