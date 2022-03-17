Frontenac Closes Oversubscribed Fund XII at $520 Million Hard Cap

CHICAGO, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontenac, a Chicago-based private equity firm, today announced the closing of its 12th fund, consisting of $520mm of limited partner commitments. The fundraise for Frontenac XII was significantly oversubscribed, exceeding its target of $425mm based on strong support from existing limited partners and the addition of several new investors including endowments, foundations, multi-manager funds, consultants, pension funds and family offices.

Frontenac focuses on lower middle market buyout transactions in the consumer, industrial, and services industries. Through its proactive, thesis-driven and executive-centric approach – known as CEO1ST® investing – the firm seeks to identify business leaders and business owners who want a partner committed to building great businesses and accelerating meaningful value. Frontenac XII will remain focused on the same investment disciplines and value-creation strategies deployed in previous funds, Frontenac XI and Frontenac X, and will be led by the same investment committee that guides those funds, which includes Paul Carbery, Walter Florence, Ron Kuehl, Michael Langdon and Betsy Williamson.

"We are humbled by the support and confidence that our new and existing investors have placed in our strategy and team," said Ron Kuehl, Managing Director at Frontenac. "We remain focused on our goal of delivering stellar results for our investors through our thesis-led, process-driven approach."

"Frontenac XII will continue the pursuit of what our firm does best – partnering with high potential businesses and pairing them with the support of proven business leaders and strategic value creation playbooks," said Michael Langdon, Managing Director at Frontenac.

M2O Private Fund Advisors LLC advised on the formation and placement of the fund, and Kirkland & Ellis served as legal counsel.

About Frontenac Company

Frontenac is a Chicago-based private equity firm. The firm focuses on investing in lower middle market buyout transactions in the consumer, industrial, and services industries. Frontenac works in partnership with established operating leaders, through an executive-centric approach called CEO1ST, which seeks to identify, acquire, and build market-leading companies through transformational acquisitions and operational excellence. Over the last 50+ years, Frontenac has built a leading franchise working with over 275 owners of mid-sized businesses as they address complex transition issues of liquidity, management enhancement, and growth planning. For more information, please visit frontenac.com.

