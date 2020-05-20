Frontera Announces Annual General and Special Meeting Results

TORONTO, May 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") today held its annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting"), where each of the eight nominees proposed as directors and listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated April 7, 2020 were elected as directors. A total of 71,009,508 common shares were voted in respect of the election of directors at the Meeting, representing 74.34% of the votes attaching to all outstanding common shares. The directors achieved an average approval vote of 98.56% from shareholders.

The detailed results of the vote are set out below:

Nominee Outcome of vote Voted Voted (%) Gabriel de Alba Approved 69,564,227 Voted 620,552 Withheld 99.12% 0.88% Luis Fernando Alarcon Approved 65,708,118 Voted 4,476,661 Withheld 93.62% 6.38% W. Ellis Armstrong Approved 67,580,025 Voted 2,604,754 Withheld 96.29% 3.71% Raymond Bromark Approved 70,161,343 Voted 23,436 Withheld 99.97% 0.03% René Burgos Díaz Approved 69,883,932 Voted 300,847 Withheld 99.57% 0.43% Orlando Cabrales Approved 70,159,508 Voted 25,271 Withheld 99.96% 0.04% Russell Ford Approved 70,159,288 Voted 25,491 Withheld 99.96% 0.04% Veronique Giry Approved 70,158,846 Voted 25,933 Withheld 99.96% 0.04%

The amendment and restatement of the Company's articles was approved by a special resolution at the Meeting, in accordance with the articles of the Company. The Amended and Restated Articles are available on the Company's website at www.fronteraenergy.ca and will be filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

For complete voting results on all matters approved at the Meeting, please see the Company's Report of Voting Results dated May 20, 2020 available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Frontera:

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company and a leading explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas, with operations focused in South America. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in more than 40 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Guyana. The Company's strategy is focused on sustainable growth in production and reserves. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely, in a socially and environmentally responsible manner. Frontera's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FEC".

