Frontera Announces Date for Third Quarter 2018 Financial and Operational Results and Conference Call

Third Quarter 2018 Results Will Be Released After Market on Wednesday, November 7, 2018,

Followed by a Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, November 8, 2018 at 10:00 A.M. EST

TORONTO, Oct. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ - Frontera Energy Corporation (TSX: FEC) ("Frontera" or the "Company") announces that its third quarter 2018 results will be released after market on Wednesday, November 7, 2018 followed by a conference call and webcast for investors and analysts on Thursday, November 8, 2018 at 8:00 a.m. (MST), 10:00 a.m. (EST, GMT-5). Participants will include Gabriel de Alba, Chairman of the Board of Directors, Richard Herbert, Chief Executive Officer, David Dyck, Chief Financial Officer and select members of the senior management team.

A presentation will be available on the Company's website prior to the call, which can be accessed at www.fronteraenergy.ca .

Analysts and investors are invited to participate using the following dial-in numbers:

Participant Number (International/Local): (647) 427-7450 Participant Number (Toll free Colombia): 01-800-518-0661 Participant Number (Toll free North America): (888) 231-8191 Conference ID: 4789788 Webcast: www.fronteraenergy.ca

A replay of the conference call will be available until 11:59 p.m. (EST, GMT-5) Thursday, November 22, 2018 and can be accessed using the following dial-in numbers:

Encore Toll Free Dial-in Number: 1-855-859-2056 Local Dial-in Number: (416) 849-0833 Encore ID: 4789788

About Frontera:

Frontera Energy Corporation is a Canadian public company and a leading explorer and producer of crude oil and natural gas, with operations focused in Latin America. The Company has a diversified portfolio of assets with interests in more than 30 exploration and production blocks in Colombia and Peru. The Company's strategy is focused on sustainable growth in production and reserves. Frontera is committed to conducting business safely, in a socially and environmentally responsible manner. Frontera's common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "FEC".

If you would like to receive News Releases via e-mail as soon as they are published, please subscribe here: http://fronteraenergy.mediaroom.com/subscribe

SOURCE Frontera Energy Corporation

Related Links

http://www.fronteraenergy.ca

