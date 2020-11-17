Frontier Airlines adds to Ontario International Airport schedule in 2021

The Denver-based carrier will also restart flights suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic to Las Vegas, Orlando and Miami between February and April.

Destination Flights Per Week Start Date Flights Per Week Start Date Phoenix (PHX)* Two February 11 Four March 11 Sacramento (SMF)* Two March 11 Four May 13 San Francisco (SFO)* Two March 11 Four May 13 Chicago (ORD)* Four May 13



Las Vegas (LAS)** Four February 11



Orlando (MCO)** Four February 11



Miami (MIA)** Four April 15







*New service **Restart of service

"Frontier is a longtime Ontario partner – the first to announce new service after ONT's transfer to local control in 2016. They recognize the value of our low-cost, international gateway," said Mark Thorpe, Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA) chief executive officer. "Like other carriers, Frontier felt the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic, but is now betting that a rebuild of its Ontario flight schedule will help quicken its return to profitability. And that's a good bet."

Ontario Airport has recorded six straight months of passenger volume growth since air travel reached its low point in April when passenger levels declined by 93%. Having regained almost 50% of its passenger volume, ONT is experiencing a quicker recovery than any airport in California and most other U.S. airports. In October, Delta Air Lines launched twice-daily, nonstop flights to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

"Ontario Airport has established itself as a premier aviation gateway and one of the aviation industry's genuine success stories. We're grateful for the support of our airline partners and are optimistic heading into 2021 that passenger traffic will continue to grow at a healthy rate," said Alan Wapner, president of the OIAA Commission.

ONT continues intensive efforts to keep passengers and guests safe while in the airport and to prevent the spread of the coronavirus by frequently sanitizing restrooms, gate areas and high-touch surfaces with highly effective disinfectant, and utilizing security screening trays treated with powerful antimicrobial technology.

Ontario requires appropriate face covers for all customers, visitors and employees. Passengers are urged to wash hands with soap and water frequently and use the many hand sanitizing stations that have been added throughout ONT terminals. Vending machines including personal protective equipment such as face covers, hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes are also located in passenger terminals.

About Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport (ONT) is the fastest growing airport in the United States, according to Global Traveler, a leading publication for frequent fliers. Located in the Inland Empire, ONT is approximately 35 miles east of downtown Los Angeles in the center of Southern California. It is a full-service airport which, before the coronavirus pandemic, offered nonstop commercial jet service to 26 major airports in the U.S., Mexico and Taiwan. More information is available at www.flyOntario.com. Follow @flyONT on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

About the Ontario International Airport Authority (OIAA)

The OIAA was formed in August 2012 by a Joint Powers Agreement between the City of Ontario and the County of San Bernardino to provide overall direction for the management, operations, development and marketing of ONT for the benefit of the Southern California economy and the residents of the airport's four-county catchment area. OIAA Commissioners are Ontario City Council Member Alan D. Wapner (President), Retired Riverside Mayor Ronald O. Loveridge (Vice President), Ontario City Council Member Jim W. Bowman (Secretary), San Bernardino County Supervisor Curt Hagman (Commissioner) and retired business executive Julia Gouw (Commissioner).

OIAA Media Contact:

Steve Lambert, (909) 841-7527 [email protected]

SOURCE Ontario International Airport

Related Links

www.flyontario.com

