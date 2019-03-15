Frontier Airlines Mechanics Ratify Contract With Teamsters Local 455

DENVER, March 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Airlines mechanics have voted to ratify their most recent contract with the Teamsters by a margin of 96 percent. The agreement will be in effect until March 2023.

"We are thrilled that we were able to ratify such a great agreement for our members at Frontier Airlines," said Steve Vairma, Local 455 Secretary-Treasurer. "Congratulations to everyone who worked so hard to get this contract ratified."

"Much thanks to all of the workers who voted by a massive margin to implement their latest contract with Frontier Airlines," said Capt. David Bourne, Teamsters Airline Division Director. "The enthusiasm and solidarity that our negotiating committee and Local 455 Business Agent Don Ramsey displayed during negotiations led to the outstanding wages and benefits that these workers will enjoy throughout the lifetime of this agreement."

The new agreement contains significant wage increases, including a 15 percent wage increase that went into effect upon the date of ratification, an overall wage increase of 29 percent over the lifetime of the agreement and a $3,000 signing bonus. Frontier aircraft appearance agents ratified their most recent contract unanimously last year, making this the second Frontier Airlines contract that Teamsters Local 455 has ratified by more than a 95 percent margin in less than six months.

