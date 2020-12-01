Frontier Alliance International Expands Its Film Franchise with Artistic Masterpiece Ballads of The Revelation Exclusively on The FAI App

GOLAN HEIGHTS, Israel, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- "Let Us make man in Our image, male and female" (Gen. 1:26-27) and incredibly, this means we are made to commune with our Maker through the glory of a melody. Consider these words from the apostle Paul:

Ballads of the Revelation Theatrical Poster Staring Dalton Thomas, Anna Thomas, Abraham Shishkoff, Isaiah Thomas, and Eitan Shishkoff Ballads of the Revelation 23 Original Song Soundtrack

"And don't get drunk with wine, which leads to reckless living, but be filled by the Spirit: speaking to one another in psalms, hymns, and spiritual songs, singing and making music with your heart to the Lord, giving thanks always for everything to God the Father in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ, submitting to one another in the fear of Christ." (Eph. 5:16-21, emphasis added)

FAI STUDIOS' groundbreaking 9th film, 'Ballads of the Revelation,' tackles the neglected and oft-misunderstood biblical book of Revelation like never before—through songs, hymns, and spiritual songs. To pull this off, the Maranatha Productions Ltd. crew based at Golan Ranch Studios in Israel's Golan Heights enlisted the help of a Polish Jewish producer, Pawel Bzim Zarecki, and none other than the leading voices of the Sunday Service choir (whom you'll recognize from Kanye West's Sunday Services and collaborative albums, Jesus is Born and Jesus is King).

From the producers of 'Sheep Among Wolves,' 'Better Friends Than Mountains,' and 'Covenant and Controversy,' experience the book of Revelation like never before. This genre-defying project reads John the beloved's exile vision on the island of Patmos through the dream of an eleven year-old boy, the ballads of his father, and John's memories with Jesus in the Galilee.

As Paul exhorted the Colossians to "let the Word of Christ dwell in [them] richly...through songs, hymns, and spiritual songs," (Col. 3:16) we pray 'Ballads of the Revelation' is a means to do just that. Get to know this neglected—but crucial—book of Scripture with twenty-three original ballads that'll get stuck in your heart, marinate in your heart, and edify your spirit at the end of this anxious year. Join the FAI family worldwide with a new Global Bible Study walking through the texts of this incredible insight into the Person, plans, and purposes of the Man from Galilee we adore and wait for.

Maranatha, Jesus. Come quickly.

MEDIA CONTACT

ABOUT THE FILM: https://www.balladsoftherevelation.com/

For more info, email: [email protected]

Official IMDb

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt12690818/

ABOUT FAI (Frontier Alliance International): FAImission.org

Since launching in 2011, FAI teams have been laying foundations in strategic regions throughout the 10/40 Window. Like Hudson Taylor's China Inland Mission, our teams are laboring together in a concentrated and coordinated advance into the "interior" regions of our generation where today there is still no witness.

Stephanie Quick

+1 (321) 704-7306

SOURCE Frontier Alliance International