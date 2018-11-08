Frontier Flight Attendants Vote to Authorize a Strike

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Flight Attendants, represented by the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA (AFA), today voted 99 percent to authorize a strike.

"Frontier Flight Attendants sent a strong message today that we are united in our fight for the contract we have earned," said Jennifer Sala, AFA Frontier President. "We are ready to do whatever it takes to get the contract we deserve."

Frontier Flight Attendants have picketed at Frontier-hub airports over the last six months. Frontier Pilots recently announced a tentative agreement, but Flight Attendants still face labor unrest.

Negotiations are overseen by the National Mediation Board and are scheduled to continue at the end of November. Lack of progress could lead to the National Mediation Board (NMB) declaring that negotiations are deadlocked and releasing both parties into a 30-day "cooling off" period leading to a strike deadline. AFA has a trademarked strike strategy known as CHAOS or Create Havoc Around Our System™. With CHAOS, a strike could affect the entire system or a single flight. The union decides when, where and how to strike without notice to management or passengers.

