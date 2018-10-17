LONDON, Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Pharma: Orphan and Rare Dermatological Diseases - First-in-Class Therapies Demonstrate Potential Disease-Modifying Effects in Areas of High Unmet Need Such as Epidermolysis Bullosa



Dermatology is a highly diverse therapy area that deals with diseases of the skin, hair and nails. Over 3,000 distinct dermatological conditions are thought to exist, ranging from the rare diseases such as systemic sclerosis (scleroderma), an autoimmune disorder, to very common conditions such as acne vulgaris. The scope of dermatological disorders is diverse in terms of severity and clinical presentation. Many of these disorders are associated with significant quality of life impairments, particularly if the disease is insufficiently controlled.



In particular, disease visibility can have a profoundly negative impact on patient confidence. As many dermatological conditions are chronic in nature, these symptoms can also increase the risk of developing psychosocial comorbidities - such as depression and anxiety - over time.



Unmet need within the Orphan and Rare Dermatology market is extremely high with some diseases having no effective treatments. The market is highly genericized and dominated to a large extent by products acting on hormones and their receptors. Most of these are corticosteroids and are used for symptom management with no disease-modifying effects. There is a significant unmet need for more efficacious disease-modifying treatments and safer treatment options across Orphan and Rare dermatological diseases, as physicians often cite poor efficacy, low patient compliance and problematic safety profiles as issues associated with the long-term use of available treatments.



This report covers all orphan and rare dermatology disorders, but there is a particular focus on six key indications, Systemic Sclerosis (Scleroderma), Alopecia, Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB), Pemphigus Vulgaris, Vitiligo and Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus (CLE), as these conditions have the largest pipelines within the therapy area.



- There is a strong need for innovative new therapies across the orphan and rare dermatology market. How are orphan and rare dermatological diseases currently managed? What are the greatest unmet needs within this market?

- There are 262 pipeline products in development across all orphan and rare dermatological diseases. How does the composition of the pipeline compare with that of the existing market? Which molecular targets are most frequently acted upon by pipeline drugs? How do products in development for the key indications differ in terms of molecule type?

- Over one-third of pipeline products with a disclosed molecular target are first-in-class. How does the proportion of first-in-class products in development differ in terms of stage of development, molecule type and molecular target class? Which are the most promising first-in-class targets?

- The deals landscape has become more active in recent years. Which indications and products have attracted the highest deal values?



- Appreciate the current clinical and commercial landscapes by considering disease pathogenesis, etiology, epidemiology, symptoms, diagnosis and treatment options.

- Visualize the composition of the market in terms of dominant molecule types and molecular targets, highlighting what the current unmet needs are and how they can be addressed. This knowledge allows a competitive understanding of gaps in the current market.

- Recognize innovative pipeline trends by analyzing therapies by stage of development, molecule type and molecular target.

- Assess the therapeutic potential of first-in-class molecular targets. Using a proprietary matrix, first-in-class targets have been assessed and ranked according to clinical potential. Promising first-in-class targets have been reviewed in greater detail.

- Consider first-in-class pipeline products with no prior involvement in licensing and co-development deals that may represent potential investment opportunities.



