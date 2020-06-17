Frontier Waste Solutions appoints new CFO

PLANO, Texas, June 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontier Waste Solutions, a leading solid waste and recycling collection company based in Texas, added to its leadership team with the hiring of Alek Orloff. Prior to joining Frontier, Mr. Orloff was the former Chief Financial Officer of Denver-based Alpine Waste & Recycling and most recently the Vice President of Strategic Development at GFL Environmental (NYSE: GFL), the industry's fourth largest firm.

Mr. Orloff brings 20 years of waste industry executive finance and strategy experience to Frontier as the firm looks to expand its management depth and further its growth through strategic and organic expansion. As CFO of Alpine, Colorado's largest privately-held waste firm, he led finance and accounting while the company grew at a compounded annual growth rate of 25 percent for over 12 years. Mr. Orloff also led the development of the firm's large scale single-stream recycling processing facility and its municipal solid waste landfill. Alpine's success ultimately led to its merger with Waste Industries USA in 2018.

During his tenure with Alpine in Colorado, he also served as Vice Chairman of the Colorado Solid and Hazardous Waste Commission and as President of the Colorado Rocky Mountain Chapter of the Solid Waste Association of North America.

John Gustafson, Frontier's President and CEO, said, "Alek brings an accomplished track-record in the solid waste industry and an entrepreneurial approach to Frontier. We are thrilled to welcome him to our leadership team. I look forward to working alongside Alek to serve our customers and execute on our various growth initiatives."

About Frontier Waste Solutions

Frontier Waste Solutions is a fully-licensed, non-hazardous solid waste and recycling collection service company serving North Texas, Central Texas, Greater Houston, and Coastal Bend areas providing a variety of solid waste and recycling solutions, including weekly garbage collection, bulk item and brush removal, recycling services, dumpster rentals, municipal contract services, and industrial/roll-off services. Frontier focuses on quality, customer service, safety, and environmental responsibility on all operational fronts.

Frontier is a Texas-based, locally-owned company that was founded in 2017 with the acquisition of several waste companies operating across north, central, and south Texas. Frontier's founder, John Gustafson, is a respected executive in the waste management industry with more than 25 years of experience serving Texas cities. Gustafson and his leadership team have more than 100 years of combined operating experience in the waste and recycling industry servicing cities throughout the State of Texas.

