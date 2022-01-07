Frontier.cool to Launch the World's First Arm-based Fabric Meta MPSoC With E-Elements at CES 2022

The Fabric Meta Chip is a "dream team" collaboration between Frontier.cool and E-Elements — the single-chip solutions experts. What's more, the Fabric Meta MPSoC uses Xilinx Zynq FPGAs with Arm processor architecture.

The Fabric Meta MPSoC was developed to convert physical fabric into digital material, thus allowing virtual apparel to be designed directly from real-world textile fabrics — expanding the benefits of virtual fashion and powering up the textile supply chain.

This innovative world-first can be installed in textile and garment factories and fabric manufacturers to speed up digital fabric layer computation, facilitating the connection to 3D apparel design software and enabling the representation of the physical fabric in the virtual apparel or fashion space in real-time.

Frontier realized a critical need for robust computing power for edge computing to give enhanced power and higher resolution — hence the birth of the Fabric Meta MPSoC.

The founder of Frontier.cool, Victor Chao — realizing the concept of virtual-reality integration and the fashion metaverse — stated that in the future, personalized virtual clothes worn by digital doppelgangers in the metaverse could be faithfully replicated in the real world via AI fabric computing — from the cloud to the edge. Thanks to this seismic shift, the product development process can now be achieved in the virtual world, regardless of geographical location or time limitations.

E-Elements' GM noted that the evolution of the semiconductor process to integrate heterogeneous multi-core processing units in a single chip can provide high-speed computing acceleration for various applications. In addition, AI has several diverse features that are ideal for using FPGA to provide a customized design for specific applications and to increase the added value of the entire system.

Since the fashion metaverse requires digital twins to represent virtual clothing, and virtual clothing requires digital fabrics that can be connected to 3D design software, the Fabric Meta MPSoC — which uses AI to convert physical materials into digital twins — helps the textile supply chain and virtual fashion to work together in harmony.

Frontier.cool's AI engine was developed by advanced machine learning technology to analyze 2D digital fabrics layer-by-layer and quickly generate 3D fabric layers that can be stored and downloaded as — in as little as three minutes — high fidelity 3D and 4D-ready U3M files.

The texture of the 3D material is high quality, high resolution, clear, and realistic. In fact, it is very difficult to tell the difference between the original material and the AI-generated material.

Frontier.cool, established in April 2020, is a cloud-based collaboration platform and digital fabric database for the textile and fashion industries. With artificial intelligence technology as its core, Frontier.cool facilitates the rapid digitization of textile fabrics using a standard home or office scanner. Material digitization tasks can now be carried out and scaled without the usual costly challenges and with the support of Frontier.cool's AI and machine learning technology, consistent and accurate results are delivered each and every time.

Frontier.cool's unique process enables its users to use a mid-range scanner to scan and upload materials in as little as 30 seconds.

Gone are the days of needing to buy expensive hardware or software licensing or outsourcing to a digital scanning service provider. Additionally, there's no extensive training involved either.

Frontier.cool will continue to build up the fashion metaverse with its vision, bringing higher quality, suitable, and sustainable clothing with digital power for everyone!

Frontier.cool will significantly improve the efficiency of digital fabric computing with the launch of future chips that support edge computing to enable the textile supply chain to keep up with the demands of digitization and virtual fashion — all while expanding its leading position in helping the global textile industry to go digital.

Learn more about how Frontier.cool is pioneering the digital transformation of the textile industry, and witness its powerful AI-powered, machine learning technology first hand with a live demo .

About Frontier.cool

Frontier facilitates the rapid, scalable digitization of textile fabrics using a standard home or office scanner. As a result, material digitization tasks can now be carried out and scaled without limitations. Furthermore, with the support of Frontier's AI and machine learning technology, consistent and accurate 4D-ready smart materials are delivered every time and can be integrated into PLM, ERP, and 3D design software. For more information and to set up a demo, please visit www.frontier.cool.

