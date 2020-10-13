Frontline Call Center Partners with VBurchett Consulting to Improve Patients Experiences

EASTSOUND, Wash., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VBurchett Consulting and Frontline Call Center are joining forces to break new ground in modern patient care experiences with a new patient engagement center supporting telemedicine, customer care support, and remote patient monitoring technology. This new engagement will help doctors communicate with patients, improve patient outcomes, and increase billing with little-to-no out-of-pocket expense for patients.

Frontline Call Center specializes in customized, high-touch support processes for both customer care and technology solutions. Frontline is bringing their expertise in customer care and tech support to enable VBurchett Consulting to enhance and support their patient engagement solutions. Once the center is fully furnished, it will be staffed with the best medical professionals in the industry. Frontline employs remote care professionals across 14 states, and our specialized workforce of Medical Assistants utilize behavior management techniques to maximize positive patient outcomes.

In addition to the specialists and resources offered by Frontline, VBurchett Consulting will ensure that all technology utilized by its clients is the best possible fit, recommending changes as needed to ensure effective patient contact, accurate assessments, and ease of use. VBurchett also identifies and integrates care management programs that naturally leverage technology, custom care plans, and physicians existing office infrastructure to proactively manage patients. With these tools, VBurchett has achieved consistently positive patient outcomes while also optimizing billing and other important revenue-generating activities.

Frontline's mission has always been to provide true high-touch support, quality training, and growth oriented engagements. An early adapter to the remote workforce model and cloud-based technologies, Frontline has built a distributed workforce of top talent aimed at ensuring the best possible customer experience since 2006. Over this time, Frontline has been consistently devoted to making sure that it provides support for the right people in the right way.

Frontline's new venture with VBurchett comes at a time when demand for telehealth solutions are at an all-time high, as in-person contact continues to be limited by the COVID-19 pandemic. VBurchett and Frontline's new patient engagement center provides telehealth in full HIPAA compliance while also supporting billing accuracy and a top-notch patient experience. With the joined experience of these respected enterprises, we can move towards a new normal where telehealth patient care can be conveyed just as seamlessly as in-person experiences.

For more information about VBurchett Consulting go to https://vburchettconsulting.com/blog and to learn about Frontline Call Center go to https://frontline.group/frontline-call-center/patient-engagement/.

