Frontline Doctor Shares COVID-19 Rx in PANDEMIC MANIFESTO

After reading Pandemic Manifesto , "people will be able to navigate almost any medical mystery, be empowered with knowledge to face the next pandemic with objective eyes, enhance their general understanding of medicine, and have the confidence to not let uncertainty and change be purveyors of fear and intimidation," says Dr. Fourcand.

This COVID-19 manifesto teaches you how to fish for accurate and reliable information today, tomorrow, and beyond.

Pandemic Manifesto takes a deep dive into viral basics, the history of pandemics, clinical trial design, evidence-based medicine, and the psychological impact of COVID-19. This creates a framework to answer key questions about COVID-19 including:

Why do some people with COVID-19 become very sick while others are unaffected?

How does the virus that causes COVID-19 compare to other infections?

Is there a COVID-19 'miracle cure' or fail-proof way of preventing infection?

Pandemic Manifesto exposes the realities behind vaccine development, testing, reinfection, hydroxychloroquine, ACE-inhibitor use, flattening the curve, PPE, herd immunity, mitigation, and reopening strategies. The science behind antibodies, the cytokine storm, ventilators, biomarkers, COVID-19's effects on different organ systems, and COVID-19 in men, children, certain blood types, obesity, and diabetes are explored. The modus operandi of plasma, remdesivir, tocilizumab, blood thinners, ECMO, steroids, melatonin, zinc, vitamin D, and other 'breakthrough' COVID-19 treatments are unmasked. Dr. Fourcand anticipates the dynamic nature of the current pandemic deserves a 'Part 2,' which she is currently working on in between ICU rounds and ER code brain bleeds.

Dr. Fourcand is an NIH-trained, board-certified neurologist, stroke specialist, and neurocritical care and neurointerventional surgery fellow in New Jersey. She is the study director of a COVID-19 clinical trial designed to protect frontline healthcare workers. Dr. Fourcand is part of a COVID-19 'Brain Team' that stepped up and out of their comfort zone at the peak of the pandemic to make an impact.

Dr. Farah Fourcand, MD

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.drfarahmd.com

