Frontline Education Announces Keynote Speakers and Session Agenda for Insights Summit 2019

"The Insights Summit is designed to empower district professionals to lead with confidence, providing actionable data as well as product learning and consulting opportunities that allow clients to get additional value from their Frontline solutions," said Frontline Education president & CEO, Tim Clifford. "The summit will provide an invaluable exchange of success stories, strategies and key learnings across education leadership that attendees can bring back to their districts."

The Insights Summit will focus on strategic leadership in K-12 and topics will cover a range of human capital management strategies, from professional learning and employee absence management to recruiting and hiring, culture and engagement/retention. The conference also includes ample opportunity for networking with other education professionals and 1-on-1 time with Frontline experts to address client questions about their Frontline Education solutions for human capital management, business and special education.

"Through the Insights Summit, we are bringing forward-thinking practitioners and passionate education leaders together with our dedicated staff to discover and unpack K-12 strategies for success," said Clifford. "This annual education conference gives us the opportunity to develop a deeper understanding of our clients' evolving needs and establishes regular checkpoints for their strategies and success."

In addition to opportunities for direct engagement with Frontline leadership, there will be trainings with client success team members and client-led sessions that share their pathways and tools for success in K-12 education. Keynote speakers include:

The Rock Star Principals (Dr. Nicholas Indeglio and Jonathan Ross): award-winning educators and hosts of the Rock Star Principals podcast

Hanna Skandera: Former Secretary of Education for New Mexico and current Editor-in-Chief of The Line

Thomas Arnett: Senior Research Fellow in Education for the Christensen Institute

The conference will begin with a reception on the evening of Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at the JW Marriott, Grande Lakes in Orlando. The full agenda, including sessions and a Civil Discourse Dinner on Thursday, March 14 as well as sessions on Friday, March 15, 2019 with a closing luncheon and round-table discussion, is available online.

About Frontline Education:

Frontline Education is the leading provider of school administration software, empowering strategic K-12 leaders with the right tools, data and insights to proactively manage human capital, business operations and special education.

Educational organizations representing over 80,000 schools and millions of educators, administrators and support personnel have partnered with Frontline Education in their efforts to develop the next generation of learners. Frontline is dedicated to driving engagement across K-12 school systems and supporting the continuous improvement of employee effectiveness and efficiency with solutions for proactive recruiting and hiring, absence and time, professional growth, student information systems, special education and interventions, payroll, benefits and financial management.

Frontline Education corporate headquarters are in Malvern, Pennsylvania, with offices in Andover, Massachusetts; Rockville Centre, New York; and Austin, TX.

Learn more at www.FrontlineEducation.com.

SOURCE Frontline Education

