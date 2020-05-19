Frontline Education Partners with K-12 School Districts to Drive Efficiency and Effectiveness in Human Resources Management (HRMS)

MALVERN, Pa., May 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontline Education today announced successful implementations of Frontline HRMS & Recruiting, a system for human resources management and recruitment, in K-12 districts across the country. Frontline Education, a leading provider of school administration software for the education community, developed Frontline HRMS & Recruiting to seamlessly integrate position management, recruiting, talent, benefits and compensation. As the newest offering in Frontline's suite of solutions, Frontline HRMS & Recruiting enhances the efficiency and effectiveness of critical human resources and recruiting functions, providing greater collaboration and insight across position management and the employee lifecycle.

"Districts face the daily pressures of recruiting, retaining and supporting educators and administrators to serve the needs of their students and staff in accordance with their approved budgets and position planning. This need has only increased with current cost restrictions and reliance on information shared through virtual systems," said Mark Gruzin, CEO of Frontline Education. "In a time when it is more important than ever to manage these functions remotely, Frontline HRMS & Recruiting is purpose-built to save our K-12 education partners an enormous amount of time, effort and resources through one connected system."

Frontline HRMS & Recruiting provides an alternative to manual processes and finance systems adapted for use in K-12 education. The highly configurable solution integrates with various finance and payroll systems, creating efficiencies that allow more time for administrators to attract, cultivate and retain talent within the district.

"One of the major pain points we had prior to having Frontline HRMS & Recruiting was efficiency in recruiting, hiring and talent management within our system. Just the sheer number of applicants as well as the potential for error and inaccuracies in moving that data across disparate systems was cause for concern," said Rick Rodriguez, COO of Lubbock Independent School District. "We now have an integrated view of the district's needs, approved positions and budget allowances. We can target certain criteria and move quickly, lessening the burden on my staff and allowing them to spend more time focusing on activities that support instruction."

As schools across the country make adjustments to support new dynamics, virtual self-service capabilities combined with real-time access to data are critical to providing an informed view of talent needs and ensuring that districts are hiring for authorized and budgeted positions.

