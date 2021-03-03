Frontline Impact Project Supports COVID-19 Vaccinators Nationwide

Frontline Impact Project partners with twenty-six companies to direct resources to vaccination sites nationwide. Tweet this

Bill Creelman, the founder and CEO of Spindrift, maker of sparkling water with real fruit, says, "At Spindrift, community is at the center of everything we do, so we're thrilled to contribute to the Frontline Impact Project. We hope our beverages will be a refreshing bright spot in the day of frontline workers who are so selflessly dedicating their time and energy to help."

Frontline Impact Project has involved a myriad of on-the-ground partners, including state and county health departments; regional healthcare providers; nonprofit organizations; and primary care associations, to ensure products are distributed equitably and efficiently. One partner, Community Organized Relief Effort (CORE), a crisis relief non-profit organization, is operating fixed and mobile vaccination sites, including a megasite at Dodger Stadium.

"Our staff has been fighting tooth and nail for nearly a year to protect our communities during the pandemic, so we are extremely grateful for any opportunity to show them our appreciation," said CORE co-founder and CEO Ann Lee. "We are blessed to have the Frontline Impact Project's recognition and platform to support our incredible frontline workers who deserve to be rewarded for their hard work."

Other partners include the City and County of San Francisco; Illinois' Cook County; Memorial Hermann Health System in Houston, Texas; the City of Baltimore; Atrium Health and StarMed Healthcare in Charlotte, North Carolina; CIC Heath in Cambridge, Massachusetts; The University of Alabama at Birmingham Medicine in Birmingham, Alabama; and NYC Health + Hospitals and the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City, with a footprint across New York City's five boroughs.

Daniele Baierlein and JL Paniagua Valle, Co-Executive Directors of the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City, explain why support from the business community is meaningful, saying, "The frontline workers who serve day and night to bring this pandemic to an end deserve our material support in addition to our praise. We commend the companies that have joined Frontline Impact Project. This demonstration will no doubt encourage others to help those who sacrifice so much for the safety and health of our communities."

Daniel Lubetzky, Founder of KIND, whose team started Frontline Impact Project last April, elaborates, "Those operating our nation's vaccination centers join the body of frontline volunteers selflessly working around the clock to overcome this pandemic. We owe them our gratitude and support. I hope that Frontline Impact Project inspires more companies to realize the impact we can have when we mobilize our resources and, together, deliver them to those in need."

In addition to Spindrift, the following companies have joined the effort:

To date, Frontline Impact Project has helped companies donate more than six million products. In addition to vaccination sites, it continues to support healthcare and emergency response groups nationwide. To learn more, visit www.frontlineimpact.org.

SOURCE Frontline Impact Project

Related Links

https://www.frontlineimpact.org/

