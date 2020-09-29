Frontline Road Safety, A Portfolio Company of The Sterling Group, Completes the Acquisition of Griffin Pavement Striping

HOUSTON, Sept. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frontline Road Safety ("Frontline"), a portfolio company of The Sterling Group, today announced the acquisition of Griffin Pavement Striping ("Griffin"). Through its operating companies, Frontline provides pavement marking services to a variety of end markets and customers.

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Griffin is a leading provider of road, highway and airport line striping. "I am thrilled to partner with Sterling with the vision to build a leading national platform for road safety services," said Joe Griffin. "Frontline's current operating companies are led by among the strongest and most reputable teams in our industry, and the opportunity to work alongside them is the right next step for Griffin." Mr. Griffin will continue to lead Griffin in his role as President.

"Griffin has been an established, leading service provider for its Ohio customers for the last forty years, and has a tremendous reputation as a top-tier operator. We look forward to further expanding the Frontline family of companies in partnership with Griffin," said Brad Staller, Partner at The Sterling Group.

Over the last several years, Sterling has developed an investment thesis in the road safety and infrastructure maintenance industry. Through organic growth and further acquisitions, Sterling intends to build Frontline into the leading platform for road safety solutions providers with best-in-class local execution capabilities. Sterling has a long history of partnering with entrepreneurs and management teams to support the growth of their businesses.

