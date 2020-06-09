Frontline Senior Care Worker Hits Divine Fortune Mega Jackpot For $130K At PlaySugarHouse.com

PHILADELPHIA, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A Heidelberg, Pennsylvania woman hit the Divine Fortune jackpot on PlaySugarHouse.com yesterday for almost $130 thousand. Jamie H. was playing the progressive online slot game on her mobile phone when she hit the jackpot for $129,931.43 with only a $2 bet. As the world begins to recover from the recent pandemic, frontline workers are still working tirelessly to protect their communities. The 32-year-old is an activities director at a senior living community where, she says, thankfully, no one has been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We haven't stopped working since the beginning of the Coronavirus, and we're working even harder and longer than before it began," says Jamie. "This win is a big treat and I can't begin to describe how incredible it feels."

She says she plans on using the winnings on home improvements, mostly, but will definitely take a nice vacation, too.

"It is gratifying to see someone who has given so much to the community during these difficult times win a life changing jackpot," said Mattias Stetz, C.O.O. of Rush Street Interactive, which operates PlaySugarHouse.com. "This is one of many recent Divine Fortune jackpots which proves our players can win big, even when placing small bets."

This is the fifteenth Divine Fortune jackpot at PlaySugarHouse.com in Pennsylvania since its launch last summer.

Founded in 2012, Chicago-based Rush Street Interactive (RSI) launched its first betting site, PlaySugarHouse.com, in New Jersey in September 2016. The company subsequently made history by becoming the first operator in the United States to offer a fully integrated online sportsbook and casino. In addition, RSI was the first company to launch legal online sportsbooks both in Pennsylvania (PlaySugarHouse.com) and Indiana (BetRivers.com) as well as being the first to open a legal sportsbook in the state of New York (@ Rivers Casino in Schenectady) and, most recently, in Illinois (@ Rivers Casino in Des Plaines). RSI also operates in-casino sportsbooks at Rivers Casinos in Pittsburgh & Philadelphia and at the historic French Lick Resort in Indiana. BetRivers.com is also the exclusive official sportsbook partner for the Philadelphia Flyers & Wells Fargo Center. RSI was the first US-based gaming operator to launch a legal and regulated online sportsbook in Latin America (Rushbet.co in Colombia). Rush Street Interactive is also the developer and operator of a leading social gaming platform currently deployed at the group's affiliated land-based casinos and selected third party partners. Rush Street Interactive was named "Mobile Operator of the Year" in North America at the EGR North America Awards 2019 and "American Operator of the Year" & "Casino Operator of the Year" at the American Gambling Awards in 2019.

