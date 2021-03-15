Frontline's new PCB process planning solution accelerates time to market and dramatically increases productivity for manufacturers

Through its complete automation, the InFlow system produces standardized, high-quality, error-free manufacturing instructions, enabling operators of any experience level to accelerate productivity and time to market. With its built-in CAM (computer aided manufacturing) graphic editor, InFlow reduces reliance on CAM resources and allows job editing within the engineering system. It also shortens pre-manufacturing technical query cycles with standardized automatic checklists and traceability reports.

"PCB manufacturers face growing requests for high-speed, high-complexity boards," said Orit Karlin, Head of CAM and Engineering R&D, Frontline division. "We developed InFlow to support these demands and dramatically speed up time to market and pre-production processes. As a fully automated solution, InFlow ensures that even inexperienced engineers can deliver standardized, high quality output for the most challenging projects and technologies."

InFlow is based on Frontline's 25 years of experience and expertise in PCB production and process planning, its in-depth understanding of the industry, and its technology leadership in the CAM and engineering software market. InFlow, Frontline's automated PCB engineering system, is part of Frontline's world-leading line of integrated software solutions that automates the entire pre-production process for PCB manufacturing, from preparing a quote to process planning and CAM, all the way to the production floor.

For more information about InFlow: https://www.frontline-pcb.com/solutionsen/products/pcb-engineering/inflow/

For the InFlow product video: https://youtu.be/YQSRpwzZYqk

About Orbotech Ltd.

Orbotech Ltd., a KLA company, is a leading global supplier of yield-enhancing and process-enabling solutions for the manufacture of electronics products. Orbotech provides cutting-edge solutions for use in the manufacture of printed circuit boards (PCBs) and flat panel displays (FPDs), as well as software for PCB computer aided manufacturing (CAM), engineering and Industry 4.0.

Orbotech's solutions are designed to enable the mass production of innovative, next-generation electronics and improve the cost effectiveness of existing and future electronics production processes. For more information, visit www.orbotech.com or www.frontline-pcb.com.

About KLA

KLA develops industry-leading equipment and services that enable innovation throughout the electronics industry. We provide advanced process control and process-enabling solutions for manufacturing wafers and reticles, integrated circuits, packaging, printed circuit boards and flat panel displays. In close collaboration with leading customers across the globe, our expert teams of physicists, engineers, data scientists and problem-solvers design solutions that move the world forward. Additional information may be found at kla.com (KLAC-P).

