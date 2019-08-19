FrontRunnerHC Ranks 1035 on the 2019 Inc 5000- America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

BOSTON, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that FRONTRUNNERHC is No. 1035 on its annual Inc. 5000 list - the list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Pandora, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"We are committed to getting results. A win for FrontRunnerHC is when our clients are knocking their KPI's out of the park." – John Donnelly, CEO and President, FrontRunnerHC.

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. As an organization, FrontRunnerHC exploded with a 406% growth and word from John that they have no intention of losing focus and momentum. Their accomplishments contributed to Inc 5000's aggregated revenue of $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for the 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

FrontRunnerHC will be honored for their achievements at the annual Inc. 5000 conference and gala to be held October 10 to 12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona.

More about FrontRunnerHC

FrontRunnerHC demystifies patient billing and accelerates reimbursement, with scalable technology that mines patient data to activate untapped revenue sources. Working behind the scenes in laboratories, hospitals and provider groups nationwide offering cost effective eligibility, demographics, insurance discovery, credit balance management and prior authorization solutions that are guaranteed to reduce operating expenses and increase revenues.

Founded in 2010 by industry expert, John Donnelly's passion and goal was to provide an effective and simple solution to the healthcare sector. His vision has grown to be the solution of choice for organizations in 44 out of 50 states. Want to learn more about how FrontRunnerHC's can help your organization with a healthier bottom line? www.FRHC.com

