Frost & Sullivan Acclaims ReaQta for Improving the Security Posture of Organizations with Its Cutting-edge Cybersecurity Solution, ReaQta-Hive

"ReaQta-Hive enhances threat detection, establishing transparency for newer threats as they emerge. It uniquely uses NanoOS technology to provide complete visibility into the place and time of a security breach," said Aravind Srimoolanathan, Industry Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. According to Alberto Pelliccione, CEO, ReaQta, "NanoOS monitors from outside the network and sets up unbreachable barriers. Due to higher levels of visibility, ReaQta-Hive comprehends the information and combines it with full AI-driven behavior analysis. NanoOS allows the solution to perform threat detection independently, based on delivery techniques and payload types of a detectable attack."

ReaQta's capabilities include AI analysis for system flexibility when establishing endpoint detection and recognizing unknown threats that are undetectable by legacy solutions. Its anti-ransomware feature automatically detects and blocks ransomware, preventing data loss and saving valuable time for analysts and security teams. Furthermore, simplified and streamlined analysis of an attack is key for efficient responses when determining the scope of an attack. ReaQta-Hive alerts analysts of critical events while AI reverse-engineers the incident from beginning to end, collectively projecting the overall impact. Moreover, real-time searches and high-level data mining offer the user an added level of protection. ReaQta-Hive catches lateral movements, identifies devices used during a breach, and isolates the impacted resources so analysts can monitor and gather intelligence from the attacker.

ReaQta believes it has achieved success thus far due to its structure and strong customer experience-focused research and development (R&D). Its R&D group designs a product development plan based on customer feedback on making improvements and pursuing innovation. The company has a wide customer base across Europe and Asia and plans to grow further in these two regions as well as in the Middle East. As ReaQta continues to develop next-generation endpoint threat responses, it aims to enter the North American market.

"ReaQta empowers organizations to counter cyber threats by understanding the initial query of where the attack happened, how to react, and how to reach a resolution," noted Srimoolanathan. "With its NanoOS and AI capabilities, it offers security teams a solution that identifies the most dormant attacks and prevents future system breaches."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About ReaQta

ReaQta, the company behind the world's first and only NanoOS technology, was founded in 2014 by a team with rich experience in government-led cyber intelligence operations and threat intelligence. With a deep understanding of the modern cybersecurity landscape, today it is one of the fastest-growing solution providers. ReaQta is a highly advanced, artificial intelligence (A.I.) powered endpoint threat response platform and solution service that empowers organisations of all sizes to analyse, detect, threat-hunt and remediate cyberattacks. Headquartered in Amsterdam, the company is currently represented in 19 countries.

