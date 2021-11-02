Frost & Sullivan analysts' coverage of NRGene Technologies Ltd.

TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equity research is published in Frost & Sullivan's Independent Equity Research Program framework. Investors trust this type of equity research as it is unbiased, and analysts have no financial interest in the stock. Our publically available full reports linked below give invaluable insight into the valuation of the companies we cover and their markets. You can explore all of the companies we cover HERE and contact for more details or tell us about companies you want us to cover at [email protected].

NRGENE TECHNOLOGIES LTD. (TASE: NRGN)

NRGene Technologies Ltd (TASE: NRGN) is a global genomics company that provides innovative solutions for many agricultural applications. At its core, NRGene is a software company that uses AI to analyze big genomic data to optimize and accelerate the natural breeding of plants and animals used in agriculture.

NRGene's mission is to provide an enabling platform for naturally strengthening the structure and performance of plant and animal genomes through cost-effective bioinformatics. The solutions provided by the company have been widely accepted by research organizations and key industrial players across ~300 projects. On January 26, 2021, NRGene closed its TASE listing, raising ~$30M gross according to approx. $114.6M post-money valuation.

The company's solutions have been broadly implemented across ~300 projects and leading companies, including Syngenta, Bayer Crop Science, Bridgestone, Nestle, Suntory, and Mondelez, which are using NRGene's AI tools to improve agriculture production in a variety of industries, including food & beverage, rubber, and paper & pulp industries.

NRGene's long-term go-to-market strategy is to become a one-stop-shop for all plant and animal genomic requirements. We deem that NRGene is in strong position for growth due to its initially strong market penetration, scalability potential, know-how, and agile business model.

We start our coverage with a target price of NIS 30.9.

