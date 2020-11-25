Frost & Sullivan awards Digital14 'Company of the Year' in the United Arab Emirates cybersecurity services industry

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Digital14 has made strong inroads into the UAE marketplace, providing services to several government entities in Abu Dhabi as a leading thought leader and advisor. Through its comprehensive cyber services offering, government and commercial sector clients can assess, transform, and manage their cybersecurity posture. Additionally, Digital14 leverages its broad spectrum of cybersecurity capabilities to assist its clients with their cybersecurity policy compliance, strategy, breach preparedness, incident response, and security operations.

Frost & Sullivan's assessment scorecard considers a company's visionary innovation and performance, as well as customer impact. In terms of innovation, nominees are judged based on excellence in five criteria: addressing unmet needs, visionary scenarios through megatrends, implementing best practices, financial performance, and blue ocean strategy. To satisfy this last criteria, a company must continually demonstrating strategic focus to create a leadership position in a potentially uncontested market space, manifested by strong barriers to entry for competitors. Regarding customer impact, a further five areas are thoroughly evaluated including price/performance value, customer purchase experience, customer ownership experience, customer service experience, and brand equity.

"To receive the Company of the Year award, winning organizations are always required to demonstrate excellence in growth, innovation, and leadership. They have a keen eye on the future and are often the first to market new solutions, driving innovation that meets upcoming needs before becoming commonly visible and focusing on delivering the best products at optimal prices to maximize customer value and experience," said Saurabh Verma, Director - ICT, Middle East, Frost & Sullivan. "Digital14 is a trusted advisor within the UAE and, through its governance, risk management and compliance (GRC) advisory group, helps the government and private sector develop, improve, and govern cybersecurity regulations. As a result of our research, we at Frost & Sullivan are pleased to recognize Digital14 as Company of the Year in the UAE cybersecurity services industry."

Organizations in the UAE are showing a positive inclination for cybersecurity services, striving to improve their security postures in the face of an increased threat landscape that involves mobile devices, cloud services, applications, and network protocols. For instance, many service providers and organizations are building their own digital and cybersecurity strategies to support their business transformation journey. Infrastructure, software, and related digital services are evolving rapidly, consequently widening the threat landscape.

"The Internet of Things (IoT) and Smart Cities are pushing for a new level of cybersecurity, which Digital14 offers through a combination of innovative cybersecurity solutions," added Verma. "Another big mission for the company is to close the skills gap in the cybersecurity domain by nurturing and growing the next generation of digital and cybersecurity-centric talent. Its customer-centricity and close partnership with the government are expected to ensure the company continues playing a leading role in raising the country's cybersecurity awareness."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

About Digital14

Delivering trust in a world where cyber risks are a constant threat, Digital14 guides clients on their journeys to reach unprecedented heights and navigate what lies ahead in tomorrow's digital frontier. Digital14, established in 2019, is part of ADQ, one of the region's largest holding companies with a diverse portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi's non-oil economy. Based in the regional and global innovation hub of Abu Dhabi, this provides the ideal platform for Digital14 to accelerate digital advancement and cyber resilience solutions via robust, end-to-end solutions. Whether it is enjoying the freedoms of a protected internet, secure transactions or safe communications – we Protect, Transform, and Nurture today so that everyone can flourish with the freedom to achieve their potential, tomorrow. For more information, visit digital14.com

