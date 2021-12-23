Frost & Sullivan Awards Schneider Electric for Its Effective and Sustainable Critical Power and Cooling as-a-Service Offer That Enables Enterprises to Focus on Core Business Activities

Uninterruptable Power Supply (UPS), Critical Cooling and Data Centre solutions are provisioned to customers as per their requirements but are owned by Schneider Electric. All aspects of the solution lifecycle such as installation, maintenance, monitoring, repairs and sustainable end-of-life disposal are Schneider Electric's responsibility. Their hardware is connected to the EcoStruxure digital platform with customers allocated their own Customer Success Manager who assist their clients to maximise the value they receive from this advanced outcome-based service.

The company leverages the latest technology and processes to offer a detailed and accurate analysis of its customers' present and potential future Critical Power and Cooling needs using their flagship EcoStruxure platform. Their proprietary platform collects critical machine data from SE and third party connected assets, securely transmits that data to the Schneider Electric cloud which then delivers valuable insights and predictive analytics. This platform empowers SE's decision-makers to take real-time action, ultimately reducing the chance of any unplanned downtime event which could have the potential to be devastating to many business operations.

"One of the strongest points of the offering is its ability to help companies better utilise their capital in a more effective manner that lines up with their business operations and revenues," said María Benintende, Industry Principal at Frost & Sullivan. "Its superior efficiency also comes from its reliance on experts to manage critical power and cooling with the support of SE's EcoStruxure™ Internet of Things (IoT) platform and analytics engine.

EcoStruxure Outcomes: Secure Power as a Service enables SE's customers to gain greater control and expenditure transparency as they can now align their cost directly with usage via a pay-per-use model which is similar to what their customers experience for IT. SE aims to right-size the solution to the customer's needs, maximizing energy efficiency, and can rapidly flex up or down the hardware configuration to suit their customer's changing requirements - all without the typical CAPEX procurement cycles. As a result, the company offers an unmatched customer experience that reduces energy bills, increases productivity, and enhances sustainability with next-generation technologies such as IoT, cloud analytics, and cybersecurity.

Schneider Electric will continue to grow and expand its market share in Asia-Pacific with its disruptive electric power model based on operational expenditure instead of capital expenditure.

"SE has successfully developed a customer-driven offering for its critical power and cooling offer mix. The many benefits of the new business model, such as avoiding upfront costs, unlocking resources, gaining higher efficiency, facilitating scalability, and receiving peace of mind, have resonated strongly across SE's APAC customers," noted Benintende. "Frost & Sullivan believes this outcome-based model will continue to expand and SE, as the first and only company embracing it, will enjoy a competitive advantage."

