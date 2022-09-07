Recognises Tata Communications in five categories -- Managed Security, SDWAN, Cloud Interconnect, Multi-Cloud, and Video Managed Services

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recognises Tata Communications, a global digital ecosystem enabler, with the 2021 Indian Company of the Year Awards in five categories: managed security, software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN), cloud interconnect, multi-cloud, and video managed services. The awards recognise a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration. Based on its analysis of the Indian managed services industry, Frost & Sullivan finds Tata Communications commitment to customer-focused innovation a key enabler to reducing the complexity of doing business, achieving operational efficiencies, and utilizing resources optimally for enterprises.

Frost & Sullivan Awards Tata Communications for Product Innovation and Market Leadership

The award-winning categories are:

Managed Security : Tata Communications provides simple, robust security services powered by intellectual properties and strategic technology partnerships. The scalable and predictive services adopt a zero-trust strategy and unite disparate technologies to deliver a proactive security posture and help customers stay ahead of cyber breaches.

SD-WAN : Continuously advancing its IZO™ platform with an overlay of IZO™ SD-WAN managed services to ensure that networks are more intelligent, secure, and programmable. Tata Communications evaluates customer requirements and provides in-depth technical design and risk management plans to ensure effective SD-WAN solution deployment.

Cloud Interconnect : Offering cloud interconnect services with IZO™ Private Connect, Tata Communications provides a reliable cloud ecosystem that accelerates the digital transformation of global businesses and connects them to the world's biggest cloud providers, improving their operational efficiency, digital security, and overall performance. IZO™ Private Connect has the most comprehensive cloud interconnect in India with multiple access points in cities like Chennai , Delhi , Hyderabad , Mumbai , and Pune , uniquely linking enterprises to leading cloud service providers.

Multi-Cloud : Leveraging the market shift toward multi-cloud environments by supporting the migration to and across any cloud, Tata Communications single pane of management and orchestration across cloud environments help customers easily manage their infrastructure, platforms, and application portfolios. In addition, the company expedites customers' transition to the cloud by addressing issues related to cost, visibility, interoperability, management, network, and application dependencies.

: Leveraging the market shift toward multi-cloud environments by supporting the migration to and across any cloud, Tata Communications single pane of management and orchestration across cloud environments help customers easily manage their infrastructure, platforms, and application portfolios. In addition, the company expedites customers' transition to the cloud by addressing issues related to cost, visibility, interoperability, management, network, and application dependencies. Video Managed Services: Tata Communications enables some of the world's foremost sports and entertainment federations. Their media, cloud, and connectivity services are underpinned by the world's largest subsea fibre network of its kind, creating a fully converged, end-to-end solution for fast-paced global sports. They continue to develop new and innovative digital-first media and entertainment services, enabling an all-inclusive platform play for immersive fan experiences.

"Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration. In response to the heightened need for consistent security enforcement across digital estates, the company enhanced its cloud-based, easy-to-deploy security services with a unified security architecture. The scalable and predictive services protect sensitive data, follow zero-trust practices, and employ a converged security model," said Parminder Kaur, Director, Security Practice, Frost & Sullivan.

"Tata Communications has been continuously advancing its IZO™ platform with an overlay of IZO™ SD-WAN managed services to ensure that networks are more intelligent, secure, and programmable," noted Apalak Ghosh, Associate Director, ICT, Frost & Sullivan. "This approach allows the company to participate in multi-country partnerships with agile SD-WAN solution providers, thereby helping global enterprises transition their networks toward converged mobility, Internet, and cloud services."

"We are honoured to receive the 2021 Company of the Year Award from Frost & Sullivan for five of our managed services portfolios," said Srinivasan CR, Executive Vice President - Cloud and Cybersecurity Services & Chief Digital Officer, Tata Communications. "It is testimony to the success of our strategy and commitment to seamlessly transform our customers' digital ecosystem and make them future-ready with our advanced managed services and empower them for a better tomorrow."

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

