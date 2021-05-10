Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards Honors Asia-Pacific's Leading Companies

News provided by

Frost & Sullivan

May 10, 2021, 02:35 ET

10 organizations recognized for their exemplary performance and valuable contributions in shaping new trends across Asia-Pacific

SINGAPORE, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Awards commend best-in-class companies that have accomplished innovative or disruptive breakthroughs in their industries and have continually demonstrated excellence.

"My heartiest congratulations to these companies, whose vision served as the catalyst in generating first-class performance within their industries. I am confident they will continue to inspire and positively impact their industry through achievements in their respective fields," said Shivaji Das, Partner and Managing Director at Frost & Sullivan.

Honored recipients include NEC Corporation, Mach7 Technologies, Cisco Systems, Xero Limited, NICE inContact, Telstra, PT Infomedia Nusantara, Morula IVF Indonesia, Viva Biotech Holdings, and INEX Innovate.
Frost & Sullivan follows its proprietary, measurement-based methodology combined with extensive research, in-depth interviews, analysis, and benchmarking to shortlist deserving companies in each category. The selection process utilizes real-time performance indicators such as market share, revenue growth, customer acquisition, product/service value, and technology innovation, and the winners represent the best of the best in Asia-Pacific.

The 10 awards presented were segmented into global, regional, and national categories. Frost & Sullivan congratulates all recipients of the 2020 and 2021 Best Practices Awards.

Global & Regional Titles

2020 Global Biometrics in Security Market Growth Innovation & Leadership
Excellence Frost Radar Award  

NEC Corporation

2021 Global Enterprise Imaging Solutions Product Leadership Award     

Mach7 Technologies

2020 Asia-Pacific Email Security Vendor of the Year

Cisco Systems

2021 Asia-Pacific SME Accounting Software Vendor of the Year

Xero Limited

Country Titles

2020 Australia Cloud Contact Center Growth Excellence Frost Radar Award

NICE inContact

2021 Australia Cloud Infrastructure Services Company of the Year

Telstra

2021 Indonesia Customer Experience Outsourcing Services Company of the Year

PT Infomedia
Nusantara

2021 Indonesia In Vitro Fertility (IVF) Company of the Year

Morula IVF Indonesia

2021 Greater China CRO Entrepreneurial Company of the Year

Viva Biotech Holdings

2021 Singapore Women's Health Entrepreneurial Company of The Year (Clinical
Laboratories)

INEX Innovate

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

