Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards Recognize the Asia-Pacific 2020 Leading Companies

News provided by

Frost & Sullivan

Jun 30, 2020, 13:18 ET

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan 2020 Best Practices Awards honored Asia-Pacific organizations that have accomplished an innovative or disruptive breakthrough in their industry and have continually demonstrated excellence.

"We congratulate these companies whose vision served as the catalyst in generating first-class performance within their industries," said Shivaji Das, Partner & Asia-Pacific Managing Director at Frost & Sullivan.

(PRNewsfoto/Frost & Sullivan)
(PRNewsfoto/Frost & Sullivan)

Frost & Sullivan follows its proprietary, measurement-based methodology combined with extensive research, in-depth interviews, analysis, and benchmarking to shortlist deserving companies in each category. With real-time performance indicators like market share, revenue growth, customer acquisitions, product/service value, and technology innovation forming the backbone of the selection process, the winners represent the best in class in the APAC industry.

Sixteen awards were presented this year and segmented into regional and country categories. Frost & Sullivan congratulates all the recipients of the 2020 Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards.


Regional Awards
 

2020 Asia-Pacific IoT-based Smart Security Solution
Technology Innovation Award

Penta Security Systems Inc

2020 Asia-Pacific Blockchain and Cryptocurrency
Security Technology Innovation Award

Uppsala Security

2020 Asia-Pacific CRO Company of the Year

Novotech Pty Ltd

2020 Asia-Pacific Marketing Analytics Technology
Innovation Award

Near


Country Awards
 

2020 Excellence in Customer Experience -
Telecommunications Industry Indonesia - Mobile
Experience

Telkomsel

2020 Excellence in Customer Experience -
Telecommunications Industry Indonesia - Net
Promoter Score

Telkomsel

2020 Excellence in Customer Experience -
Telecommunications Industry Malaysia - Contact
Center Experience

U Mobile

2020 Excellence in Customer Experience -
Telecommunications Industry Malaysia - Dealership

U Mobile

2020 Excellence in Customer Experience -
Telecommunications Industry Malaysia - Mobile
Experience

U Mobile

2020 Excellence in Customer Experience -
Telecommunications Industry Malaysia - Overall
Experience

U Mobile

2020 Excellence in Customer Experience -
Telecommunications Industry Malaysia - Online
Experience

U Mobile

2020 Malaysia Mobile Service Provider of the Year

U Mobile

2020 Malaysia Smart Waste Solutions Technology
Innovation Award

Heng Hiap Industries Sdn.
Bhd.

2020 Singapore Corporate Renewable Energy
Company of the Year

ARA LOGOS Logistics Trust
Management Limited

2020 Singapore Telehealth Company of the Year

MyDoc Pte Ltd

2020 Thailand Enterprise Systems Integrator of the Year

NTT Ltd.

About Frost & Sullivan

For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact Us:  Start the discussion

Contact:

Kala Mani. S.
Best Practices Awards Branding  – Asia-Pacific
Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com