Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognizes Asia-Pacific's Top Companies for Industry Excellence

Frost & Sullivan follows its proprietary, measurement-based methodology combined with extensive research, in-depth interviews, analysis, and benchmarking to shortlist deserving companies in each category. With real-time performance indicators such as market share, revenue growth, customer acquisitions, product/service value, and technology innovation forming the backbone of the selection process, the winners represent the best of the best in the Asia-Pacific region.

Seven awards were presented and these were segmented into regional and national categories. Frost & Sullivan congratulates all recipients of the Asia-Pacific Best Practices Awards.

Award Titles and Categories Recipients Global and Regional titles 2020 Global Secure SD-Wan Vendor of the Year Fortinet 2020 Asia-Pacific Privileged Access Management Vendor of the Year CyberArk 2020 Asia-Pacific Customer Contact Optimization Solutions Vendor of the Year Verint Systems 2020 Asia-Pacific Cloud Video Collaboration Provider of the Year Zoom Video Communications, Inc. 2021 Asia-Pacific Customer Service Software Customer Value Leadership Award Zendesk Country Titles 2020 Australia Email Security Vendor of the Year Proofpoint 2021 Japan Contact Center Customer Value Leadership Award Rakuten Communications

