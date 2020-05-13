Frost & Sullivan Calls on Utility and City Leaders for Itron Excellence in Resourcefulness Awards Nominations

The unique and distinguished Excellence Awards categories include:

Excellence in Resourcefulness – Energy: This Excellence in Resourcefulness Award recognizes a utility or city's ability to successfully implement technology and behavioral change, producing measurable outcomes in reducing waste of electricity and/or natural gas.

Frost & Sullivan's selection process includes in-depth research and interviews, followed by the evaluation of utilities and cities against industry best practices and the decision criteria, including societal and business impact, for each category.

Indicators for societal impact include improving customer awareness and participation, enabling behavioral change to reduce waste through customer engagement and technology-driven programs, and yielding impressive waste-reduction results that benefit the overall served community.

Business impact indicators include drafting a clear vision to address excessive waste through technology implementation, achieving operational effectiveness as a result of a successful strategy for sustainability, and strengthening a utility or city's brand image as a leader for sustainability.

"Aging infrastructure, severe weather conditions and climate change continue to challenge utility grid operations and customer satisfaction. These awards will be highlighting progressive utilities that not only have embraced digital transformation for optimizing grid reliability and operations but have also subsequently earned higher customer satisfaction levels through its resourceful initiatives," said Farah Saeed, research director, digital grids at Frost & Sullivan.

"The Excellence in Resourcefulness Awards recognize exemplary utilities and cities that are reducing energy and water waste while meeting their business needs," said Mark de Vere White, senior vice president of Customer & Market Experience at Itron. "Resourcefulness is the heart of Itron's mission, and we collaborate with utilities and cities every day to achieve their sustainability and business outcomes by harnessing the power of insightful data, intelligent networks and domain experts."

Nominations may be submitted through July 19, 2020. Nominees will be contacted by Frost & Sullivan for the interview portion of the selection process. The winners in each category will be announced and recognized in late October.

