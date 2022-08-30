Frost & Sullivan Celebrates net2phone as a Growth and Innovation Leader in the Unified Communications as a Service Market

net2phone's partner ecosystem is recognized alongside its hundreds of agents and channel partners for sustaining a strong growth pipeline

SAN ANTONIO, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan has identified net2phone as a Growth and Innovation leader in the Frost RadarTM: Unified Communications as a Service Market Latin America and the Caribbean, 2022. net2phone is the unified communications (UCaaS and CCaaS) arm offering cloud-based solutions with advanced features and integrations to help businesses communicate in today's digital world.

net2phone recognized for holding a strong growth pipeline

Headquartered in the United States, net2phone has a global presence with operations in nine countries. Unlimited international calling to over 40 countries is available in major urban areas across Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, and Peru. The company leverages its own infrastructure and local operations in each of these countries, allowing it to provide innovative and reliable voice and telephony solutions UCaaS bundles.

Over 80% of Latin American IT decision-makers had more than 10% of their workforce working remotely by the end of 2021. The demand for Contact Center-as-a-Service (CCaaS) in CALA is increasing, and the market is expected to reach 28.7% revenue growth in 2022 at a CAGR of 25% from 2021 to 2026. The demand for web and video conferencing is also increasing as feature-rich, reliable, yet inexpensive solutions become available to meet the needs of companies embracing a hybrid work arrangement, going fully remote, or returning to the office entirely.

To download the complementary Frost Radar report, please click here.

"net2phone has built a highly diversified client portfolio with customers ranging from two to 3,000 lines, and it established solid penetration in several industries, such as healthcare, retail, education, hospitality, and professional services. The company continually adds new features to its solutions, including a new video conferencing platform, Huddle, which is often sold as part of the UCaaS bundle but can also be adopted as a standalone solution in some markets," said Alaa Saayed, Information & Communication Technologies Industry Director, Frost & Sullivan. "The company has centralized development teams that collaborate with regional engineers to tailor projects for large customers and plans to double down on its AI innovation efforts to improve the communication experience pre-, during, and post-internal interactions."

"We are happy that Frost & Sullivan recognizes our company as one of the fastest-growing UCaaS providers in the region, holding a top position in terms of market share," said Daniel Londynski, CEO, net2phone LATAM. "Our enhanced solution bundles with additional collaboration features to deliver a more compelling user experience, combat declining ARPU, and gain a competitive edge."

net2phone's Growth and Innovation leadership position is attributed to the company's:

Tight integrations with the most commonly used business applications , such as Microsoft Teams, to easily integrate thousands of third-party apps.

, such as Microsoft Teams, to easily integrate thousands of third-party apps. Customized integrations with regional industry-specific CRMs in the automotive and real estate verticals for a competitive edge.

with regional industry-specific CRMs in the automotive and real estate verticals for a competitive edge. Recent acquisition of Integra CCS, broadening its portfolio with a contact center solution (CCaSS) and allowing for tighter integration and cross-selling.

Frost Radar™: Unified Communications-as-a-Service Market in Latin America and the Caribbean, 2022 provides results from an in-depth analysis built on a 360-degree research methodology where over 60 companies were evaluated. The team of industry analysts identified 20 industry leaders excelling at innovation, most poised for growth and ripe for investment, and recognizes them in the Frost Radar with insight into their innovative offerings, projected growth rates, strengths, and opportunities for the future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Nicole Ryder

Corporate Communications

E: [email protected]

https://www.frost.com/

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan