Frost & Sullivan Evaluates How Remote Working will Redefine Global Mobility by 2030

This could lead to drastic short-term and possible long-term impacts on industries, the workforce, and the mobility market. In the short term, reduced vehicle usage would be a direct outcome. Consequently, a sustained ripple effect on private car registrations, public transit and new mobility solution adoption, trip patterns, urbanization and infrastructure requirements could disrupt the entire mobility industry. The evolving dynamics and rise in remote working trends are expected to significantly impact overall mobility patterns by 2030.

Join Shwetha Surender, Director, Frost & Sullivan's Mobility Practice, for the Growth Opportunity briefing, "3 Remote Working Scenarios and their Impact on the Transportation Landscape," on May 5 at 10 a.m EDT. In this webinar, discover why COVID-19 is expected to alter growth paradigms for the mobility market, especially for business models. In addition, understand how "the new normal" is redefining the corporate mobility services segment by necessitating new corporate travel requirements and the adoption of new mobility solutions.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/5m1

The future of mobility across the globe poses important questions about the need for sustainable, connected and shared mobility modes. Assessing future possibilities to achieve sustainable mobility will enable effective decision-making for cities, industries, and mobility providers.

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Understand the implications of remote working on the global transportation landscape , including car ownership vis-à-vis shared mobility usage and employee commuting patterns.

, including car ownership vis-à-vis shared mobility usage and employee commuting patterns. Discover how and why shared mobility operators, technology platform providers, and OEMs will benefit from and/or be disrupted by the expected impact on mobility outflow , plans for buying a vehicle and modal shifts such as increased usage of shared mobility and active transportation modes .

, and modal shifts such as and . Learn how businesses can capitalize on the seismic changes happening in the industry to build a more robust growth pipeline by tapping strategies such as supplying new mobility solutions (including bike sharing, corporate ride hailing, demand responsive transit, flexible subscription packages, and mobility budget) and driving business with new vehicle segments.

The event will also be recorded and available on-demand at http://frost.ly/1ti

