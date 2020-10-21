Frost & Sullivan Examines Seven Virtual and Augmented Reality Application Areas Boosted by Global 5G Deployment

"Although the adoption of VR/AR technology outside gaming and entertainment is still in its infancy, immediate work needs to be done to establish the use cases and vision for VR/AR and develop solutions to disrupt the predicted spaces," said Melody Siefken, Information & Communication Technologies Research Analyst. "Countries at the forefront of 5G deployments are the United States, South Korea, and China, with other countries catching up with either mobile or fixed wireless access to 5G."

Siefken added: "The need for VR/AR technology to alleviate challenges posed by the global pandemic is immediate but constrained by infrastructure issues such as lack of 5G networks and capable devices.There is an optimistic push for 5G deployments to cater to the rising demand for bandwidth and the need for faster networking speed. With the COVID-19 crisis, there has been a slowdown in the supply chain that could delay 5G deployments, which could ultimately impact the use cases of AR/VR."

Market participants should focus on the following industries to capitalize on immense growth prospects:

Education and training: AR/VR could enable remote training and distance learning to create engaging classroom content that accomplishes the same objectives as in-person schooling.

Healthcare: Virtual therapy, vital health monitoring and the opportunity to create platforms for training and exploration are benefits of using AR/VR in healthcare.

Automotive: Aside from driver assistance and customer experience, there are many emerging application areas for VR in the automotive industry. For instance, VR can provide an alternative to new vehicle test-driving, which is safer and cheaper as it eliminates the need for additional vehicles for test driving.

Manufacturing, Engineering and Robotics: The manufacturing industry is being disrupted by the use of VR and AR in design, prototyping, production, prevention of workplace hazards, inventory management, training, and assembly.

Public Sector: AR/VR can enhance emergency management, smart cities and defense programs. Disaster preparedness, real-time information overlay, and personnel training are some of the application areas in the public sector.

Empowering the Future of VR/AR Content Consumption through 5G is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Information & Communications Technologies research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.

