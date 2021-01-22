Frost & Sullivan Experts Present a Strategic Outlook of the Global Automotive Industry in 2021

After a disappointing 2019, and with 2020 marred by the ill-effects of the pandemic, the automotive industry's resurgence in 2021 will be driven by major markets such as China, India, and Europe. As market participants seek to emerge from the disruptions caused by COVID-19, the used car market, vehicle subscription, and digital retail are expected to arise as key growth opportunities.

Join Frost & Sullivan's Senior Partner Sarwant Singh and Associate Partners Dr. Julia E. Saini and Vivek Vaidya for the Growth Opportunity briefing, "What's Driving the 2021 Global Automotive Industry" on January 28 at 11 a.m EST. You will discover how the industry fared in 2020 and who the major winners and losers were as innovation reigned supreme amidst the pandemic. The webinar will also discuss which markets are set to exceed expectations in 2021 and help you create a strategic roadmap to cope with the new normal and rapidly capitalize on disruptive trends.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/53j

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Explore the future potential of the global used car market , which is poised to flourish due to the market realignment resulting from COVID-19.

, which is poised to flourish due to the market realignment resulting from COVID-19. Understand the evolving disruptive trends like circular economy, fuel cell electric vehicles, skateboard platforms, and special purpose acquisition companies (SPACs) driving the automotive market in 2021.

and driving the automotive market in 2021. Uncover the critical success factors for OEMs and leading providers in the industry brought about by vehicle subscription.

Learn about the new growth opportunities arising from health, wellness, and wellbeing features , which are already gaining momentum in the industry.

, which are already gaining momentum in the industry. Discover how the automotive landscape might be altered by new retail opportunities.

The event will also be recorded and available on-demand at http://frost.ly/1ti.

