Frost & Sullivan Experts Reveal Top Reshoring Opportunities for Chemical Companies

Frost & Sullivan invites you to join Senior Partner Gary Jeffery and Chemicals, Materials & Nutrition Business Unit Leader Robert Outram for the Growth Opportunity briefing, " Reshoring: Opportunities Abound as Companies Relocate Production ," on June 23 at 11 a.m. EST . The briefing will provide actionable insights to help drive your reshoring journey and discuss tactics and processes various chemical companies are implementing for their relocation strategy with an emphasis on how to assess and implement alternative production hubs.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/465

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Pinpoint which regions are set to become hotspots for production hubs and understand why.

and understand why. Identify the factors contributing to the move away from China .

. Recognize the benefits of reshoring for chemical companies, the manufacturing industry and governments.

for chemical companies, the manufacturing industry and governments. Discover how to select new locations, minimize risk and accelerate time to market.

The event will also be recorded and available on-demand at http://frost.ly/1ti.

