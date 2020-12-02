Frost & Sullivan Explores Key Retail Opportunities and OEM Strategies in the Global Electric Two-wheeler Industry

Join Frost & Sullivan's Vivek Vaidya, Associate Partner and Viroop Narla, Program Manager, for the Growth Opportunity briefing, " Transformational Shifts in the Global Electric Two-wheeler Industry " on December 8 at 4 p.m. SGT . The briefing will discuss which markets are expected to grow in the next five to seven years and help you create a strategic roadmap to succeed in the industry.

For more information and to register for the webinar, please visit: http://frost.ly/4xq

Key benefits of attending this webinar:

Understand the key infrastructure trends and their impact on charging and battery swapping .

. Explore new retail opportunities and key electric two-wheeler OEM strategies across regions.

and across regions. Learn about key future market growth strategies associated with connected and shared mobility .

associated with . Uncover the critical success factors for the global electric two-wheeler market, such as shared mobility and last-mile logistics services.

for the global electric two-wheeler market, such as shared mobility and last-mile logistics services. Recognize historical growth and future expectations of the market along with the impact of COVID-19.

The event will also be recorded and available on-demand at http://frost.ly/1ti.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

