Frost & Sullivan Honors Leading Organizations at its 2020 Best Practices Virtual Awards Ceremony
Dec 16, 2020, 07:03 ET
27 organizations recognized for their exemplary performance, growth, innovation and leadership across The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), India, Asia and North America
MUMBAI, India, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recognized leading organizations across The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), India, Asia and North America at its 2020 Best Practices Virtual Awards Ceremony on Dec. 15, 2020. Twenty-seven organizations were recognized for their visionary growth, innovation, leadership, commitment, customer service and successful business strategies required to advance in the global marketplace.
The awards were presented across the following sectors:
- Information & Communication Technologies (ICT)
- Industrial
- Healthcare
- Mobility
- Transportation and Logistics
Congratulating the award recipients for their exemplary performance, Sarwant Singh, Managing Partner & Regional Leader, Frost & Sullivan, Middle East, South Asia and Africa, said: "Visionary leadership, whether in terms of technology or product innovation, competitive strategies or entrepreneurial drive, has been at the core of the unique success stories of today's award winners. In honoring them, we recognize their admirable skills and purpose in transforming adversity into advantage, uncertainties into opportunities for growth and innovation. We applaud them for consistently raising the bar of excellence in their respective industries."
Award recipients are identified using Frost & Sullivan's proprietary, measurement-based methodology. The industry analyst team benchmarks market participants and measures their performance through independent, primary interviews and secondary industry research to evaluate and identify best practices. Frost & Sullivan's intent is to help drive innovation, excellence, and a positive change in the regional and global markets by recognizing best-in-class products, companies, and individuals who have showcased performance in areas such as technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development.
Recipients of the 2020 Best Practices Virtual Awards
|
S.No.
|
Award Titles
|
Award Recipients
|
Information & Communication Technologies (ICT)
|
1
|
2020 KSA Network Security Provider Company of the Year Award
|
Fortinet
|
2
|
2020 KSA Managed Infrastructure Services Provider Company of the
|
Wipro Limited
|
3
|
2020 Indian Hybrid Cloud Product Provider Company of the Year
|
Dell Technologies
|
4
|
2020 United Arab Emirates Cybersecurity Services Company of the
|
Digital14
|
5
|
2020 Saudi Arabian Contact Center Services Company of the Year
|
Contact Center Company
|
6
|
2020 Indian Automotive Digital Transformation Solution Provider
|
Tech Mahindra
|
7
|
2020 Indian Managed Enterprise Wi-Fi Provider Company of the Year
|
Vodafone Idea Business
|
8
|
2020 Indian Aerospace & Defense Digital Transformation Solution Provider Company of the Year
|
Tech Mahindra
|
9
|
2020 Indian VSAT Service Provider Company of the Year Award
|
Hughes Communications
|
10
|
2020 Indian Vulnerability Management Product Leadership Award
|
Qualys
|
Industrial
|
11
|
2020 Indian Precision Air Conditioning Company of the Year Award
|
Vertiv Energy Pvt Ltd
|
12
|
2020 Indian Facility Management Software Technology Innovation
|
Planon
|
13
|
2020 Indian Facilities Management Competitive Strategy Innovation and Leadership Award
|
ISS Facility Services India
|
14
|
2020 Indian LED Lighting New Product Innovation Award
|
Crompton Greaves
|
Transformational Healthcare
|
15
|
2020 Saudi Arabian Home Healthcare Services Customer Value
|
SmartMed
|
16
|
2020 KSA Emerging Generic Pharmaceutical Company of the Year
|
Jamjoom Pharmaceuticals
|
17
|
2020 North American Telehealth Entrepreneurial Company of the Year
|
VeeMed Inc
|
18
|
2020 Asia, Middle East and Africa Liquid Biopsy for Precision Oncology
|
Guardant Health AMEA
|
19
|
2020 Indian Radiation Oncology Enabling Technology Leadership
|
Apollo Proton Cancer
|
Mobility
|
20
|
2020 KSA Passenger Vehicle Product Leadership Award
|
Abdul Latif Jameel Motors
|
21
|
2020 GCC Light Commercial Vehicle Customer Value Leadership Award
|
Ashok Leyland
|
22
|
2020 Indian Electric Heavy-duty Trucks Technology Innovation
|
Infraprime Logistics
|
23
|
2020 Indian Telematics and IoT Solutions Enabling Technology
|
iTriangle Infotech
|
24
|
2020 Indian Commercial Vehicle Fleet Telematics Solutions Enabling
|
Minda iConnect Pvt. Ltd.
|
25
|
2020 Indian Automotive Dealer Management System Company of the
|
Excellon Software Pvt.
|
Transportation & Logistics
|
26
|
2020 KSA Integrated Logistics Service Provider Company of the Year
|
Saudi Bulk Transport Ltd.
|
27
|
2020 KSA Passenger Vehicle Customer Value Leadership Award
|
Almajdouie Motors
