Frost & Sullivan Institute Recognizes Industry Leaders with Enlightened Growth Leadership Awards for 2022

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Frost & Sullivan Institute's Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition honors companies that are driven and committed to their pursuit of excellence, while ensuring a healthy balance between growth and sustainability. The Institute bestows this prestigious recognition on companies that have demonstrated excellence in growth and have proactively taken initiative, both internally and externally to address key global priorities.

"At Frost & Sullivan Institute, we believe that transformation truly arises from responsible decision making. This recognition is significant in terms of reiterating an organization's commitment to growth with a moral imperative and to delivering value to its stakeholders, including its employees, investors, and customers," said Prerna Mohan, Director, Frost & Sullivan Institute.

Frost & Sullivan Institute follows its proprietary, 8 step, measurement-based methodology, combined with extensive research, in-depth analyses, and benchmarking, to shortlist recipients. Being one of the few existing methodologies that equally weights growth and Environment, Social, Governance (ESG), this recognition is one of the Institute's most prestigious best practices recognitions. The winners represent the best of the best.

Frost & Sullivan Institute congratulates all recipients of the Enlightened Growth Leadership Best Practices Recognition. As we did last year, we will recognize and celebrate the 2022 recipients at our Virtual Awards Banquet in November.

Recipients:

Cellnex

Computacenter

ContourGlobal

ACCIONA Energía

Crayon

Croda International

Dassault Aviation

Dassault Systèmes

Deliveroo

Delivery Hero

Dermapharm Group

Deutsche Telekom

DiaSorin/ DiaSorin Group

Drax Group

E.ON

Eevia Health Plc

Efecte Plc

Einhell Germany AG

Elia group

Elmera Group ASA

ElvalHalcor

Embracer Group

EnBW

Endeavour Mining

EssilorLuxottica

Eurofins Scientific

Fluidra

Fortum Corporation

Garmin Ltd.

Genmab A/S

Gränges

Grupa Azoty S.A.

Grupa Kety S.A.

Harbour Energy plc

Hera S.p.A.

ICON plc

Infineon Technologies AG

Instalco

Interpump Group

Ipsen S.A.

Iren S.p.A.

James Hardie Industries plc

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc

Kingspan Group plc

Lifco AB

Linde

Logitech International

Medicover AB

Medios AG

MercadoLibre, Inc.

Metso Outotec

Micro Focus

Midwich

MYTILINEOS SA

NIBE Industrier AB

Nolato AB

Nordex SE

OMV

PGE Polska Grupa Energetyczna S.A.

Picanol Group

