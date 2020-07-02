Frost & Sullivan: Intelligent Pumps with Analytics Capabilities are Expected to be the New Norm
Jul 02, 2020, 12:56 ET
A large portion of pump OEMs' growth will be driven by services in the next 5 years
SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, 2025 Vision: Future of Pumps in a Connected World, finds that an average of 50% to 60% of pump original equipment manufacturers' (OEMs') revenue is expected to be generated from services-related activities, such as real-time monitoring and reliability services. This will result in the pump industry transitioning from a product-based to a service-based model in the wake of Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) in this digitalization era. Global pump revenue is estimated to reach $46.92 billion by 2025 from approximately $38.34 billion in 2019.
For further information on this analysis, please visit: http://frost.ly/47z
"In the next five years, a large portion of pump OEMs' growth will be driven by services that leverage analytics to provide insights on improving pump reliability and lifetime," said Kiravani Emani, Industrial Automation & Process Control Research Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "Additionally, service-based business models are expected to become more predominant; as a result, pump OEMs are expected to diversify their revenues and deliver standalone services to unlock new revenue streams."
Emani added: "Intelligent pumps with analytics capabilities are expected to be the new norm as customers require meaningful data insights on pump performance as opposed to a device that will merely display data. Further, the water and wastewater, chemicals, refining, and oil and gas production industries are expected to embrace IoT-based pump solutions as these industries are actively working towards digitalization."
The advent of IIoT has unlocked innovative and profitable business models for pump vendors. The need to shift from a traditional business model (hardware) to services is presenting tremendous growth prospects for pump OEMs, including:
- Expanding service capabilities with a focus on building innovative business models to unlock revenue opportunities.
- Offering high-quality, reliable and precise services for customers by investing in IIoT-based technologies such as cloud computing and edge analytics.
- Adopting an integrated approach by leveraging the strength of channel partners to enhance the customer experience.
- Reducing energy consumption and controlling operational costs to boost the demand for energy-efficient pumps.
2025 Vision: Future of Pumps in a Connected World is the latest addition to Frost & Sullivan's Industrial Automation & Process Control research and analyses available through the Frost & Sullivan Leadership Council, which helps organizations identify a continuous flow of growth opportunities to succeed in an unpredictable future.
About Frost & Sullivan
For over five decades, Frost & Sullivan has become world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.
2025 Vision: Future of Pumps in a Connected World
K47A
Contact:
Jaylon Brinkley
E: [email protected]
T: 210.247.2481
SOURCE Frost & Sullivan