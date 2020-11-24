Frost & Sullivan Presents 5 Technology Growth Opportunities in Sensors and Automation for 2021

Industry experts have outlined the state of the industry, key technological trends transforming the sector and top innovative companies

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The integration of sensors in microelectronics systems not only leads to disruptive innovations but also provides cost-efficient and scalable solutions for the market. Miniaturization, multi-parameter, and wireless sensing factors are currently gaining high importance in all fields of application, such as healthcare, automotive, and military, where miniaturized devices with high precision and remote monitoring features are becoming crucial for market acceptance.