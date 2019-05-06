Frost & Sullivan Publishes Annual Update on Brainsway

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The TASE analysis project was launched in 2016 in order to raise investor awareness to TASE listed technology and life-science companies and the markets in which these companies operate, thus creating appropriate pricing and increasing the exposure of investors from Israel and abroad. Its goal is to encourage investments in these companies by improving understanding of their industries and markets.

In order to maintain professional, independent and unbiased analysis, the companies signed an agreement with TASE to receive the analysis services for an obligatory period of two years. The companies cannot withdraw from the project during this period. The analysis is funded by the companies surveyed with funding from the Chief Scientist and TASE.

Summary of Highlights

Good financial figures that indicate the success of company sales using the rental model; sufficient cash funds to support the strategic plan of the company; an IPO in the US will help the stock's liquidity and exposure to foreign investors.

In 2018, the company received marketing approval for OCD treatment and has already supplied and installed 57 OCD coils, which is positive testament to the company's clinical platform for additional indications. Continued clinical development in other areas constitutes additional economic potential in the longer term.

We expect the company to breakeven in 2019; the company is expected to continue its market penetration in the U.S.; 2019 will show increased sales in the U.S. market along with the completion of clinical experiments for additional indications.

About the company - Brainsway Ltd. is an Israeli medical device company and a global leader in the advanced noninvasive treatment of brain disorders, which focuses on the development and commercialization of an H-coil helmet device for Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (dTMS). dTMS enables non-invasive activation of deep brain structures, 2.5 times deeper than standard TMS, and can be used to treat a broad range of brain disorders. The company has FDA market approval for Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) treatment and recently received it for Obsessive Compulsive Disorder (OCD) treatment. The company also has wide reimbursement coverage for MDD. Please click here (https://ww2.frost.com/research/equity-research/brainsway-ltd/)

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community.

