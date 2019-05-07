Frost & Sullivan Publishes Annual Update on Electreon

TEL AVIV, Israel, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The TASE analysis project was launched in 2016 in order to raise investor awareness to TASE listed technology and life-science companies and the markets in which these companies operate, thus creating appropriate pricing and increasing the exposure of investors from Israel and abroad. Its goal is to encourage investments in these companies by improving understanding of their industries and markets.

In order to maintain professional, independent and unbiased analysis, the companies signed an agreement with TASE to receive the analysis services for an obligatory period of two years. The companies cannot withdraw from the project during this period. The analysis is funded by the companies surveyed with funding from the Chief Scientist and TASE.

Summary of Highlights

A cardinal win in the first tender of its kind in the world for an electric road in Sweden with significant economic potential; announcement of a pilot project in cooperation with the Tel Aviv Municipality and the Dan Transportation Company; target price raised to NIS 101.0

Winning the tender of the Swedish Transport Authority - This project is a strategic step towards implementing the road map of the Swedish government in the electric roads field. This plan includes the future implementation of some 2,000 km of electric roads on highways to dynamically charge electric trucks. The project is estimated at about $3 billion.

In the Swedish tender, the company was declared the winner (receiving the highest score) despite competition from global companies such as Alstom and Volvo.

About the company - Electreon Wireless LTD. is an Israeli technology company that was established in 2013. In 2017 the Company performed a reverse merger and its shares are currently traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. The Company is developing an Electric Road System aimed to support countries and cities in their transition to all-electric transportation. The technology makes use of inductive transmission via electromagnetic fields produced under the roadbed. The Company's shareholders include Dan (a major Israeli bus operator). Please click to learn more: https://ww2.frost.com/research/equity-research/electreon-wireless-ltd/

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community.

