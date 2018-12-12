Frost & Sullivan Publishes Immediate Report on DNA Biomedical Solutions Ltd.

Entera Bio Ltd. (a subsidiary of DNA) has announced a research and development agreement with pharmaceutical giant Amgen for pre-clinical drug candidates, attesting to the economic and clinical potential of Entera already included in our valuation model and therefore the target price remains unchanged.

Summary of Highlights

Entera, a subsidiary of DNA, announced a research collaboration regarding inflammatory disease and other serious illnesses on December 11th, 2018. As part of the agreement, Entera will use its proprietary drug delivery platform to develop oral versions of one preclinical large molecule program selected by Amgen. Amgen has the option of selecting two other programs to add to the collaboration. Entera will be eligible to receive up to $270 million in aggregate payments, along with tiered royalties up to mid-single digits upon reaching various milestones. It will retain IP rights to its technology.

Amgen is a 'big pharma' company, traded at a value of $125 billion at the time of our analysis report. These kind of companies are constantly exploring in search of acquisitions of companies at very early stages all around the world and choose to diversify risks through various investments in technologies that offer both scientific and economic potential. Therefore, this agreement bears witness to the clinical potential of Entera.

On the economic side, this is an insignificant investment at this preliminary stage, as reported by Entera, which we have already taken into consideration in our economic models under the technological platform considerations.

Thus, we maintain DNA's value at $48.5 million (NIS 175M) corresponding to a target price of $0.33 (NIS 1.19) per share.

About the company - Israeli holdings firm DNA Biomedical Solutions Ltd. was founded in 2004 and went public on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange in 2007. DNA has two key holdings, respective 35% and 40% stakes (both fully diluted) in biomedical companies - Entera Bio and BeamMed.

Entera Bio Ltd. is a drug development company, founded in 2009 by DNA and Oramed, the latter from whom it has licensed a unique drug delivery platform for oral administration of pharmaceutically active large molecule proteins that are nowadays injected. Entera is conducting clinical trials for two candidate drugs treating three indications: hypoparathyroidism, osteoporosis, and non-union fractures.

BeamMed Ltd. and its global subsidiaries, are medical device companies that deliver an ultrasound based screening solution for determining a patient's risk of developing osteoporosis, with unique additional product features. Please click here (https://ww2.frost.com/research/equity-research/)

