Frost & Sullivan Publishes Quarterly Update on BioLineRx:

TEL AVIV, Israel, Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The TASE analysis project was launched in 2016 in order to raise the investors' level of knowledge of about TASE listed technology and life-science companies and the markets in which the companies operate, thus creating appropriate pricing and increasing the exposure of investors from Israel and abroad. Its goal is to encourage investments in these companies by removing the barrier of lacking understanding in the market.

In order to maintain professional, independent and unbiased analysis, the companies signed an agreement with the TASE to receive the analysis services for an obligatory period of two years. The companies cannot withdraw from the project during this period. The analysis is funded by the companies surveyed with funding from the Chief Scientist and the TASE.

Summary of Highlights

On August 1st BioLineRx announced the initiation of a Phase 1/2a clinical study for AGI-134, a novel immunotherapy for the treatment of solid tumors.

AGI-134 is a novel compound that evokes a direct anti-tumor response, as well as a vaccine effect, via a unique, multi-arm mechanism that targets patient-specific tumor neoantigens.

The study is primarily designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability of AGI-134, given both as monotherapy and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor, in unresectable metastatic solid tumors.

On August 7th BioLineRx announced positive results for the first part of the study of its Phase 3 GENESIS Trial in stem-cell mobilization.

The GENESIS trial is a double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trial comparing BL-8040 in combination with granulocyte colony-stimulating factor (G-CSF), to G-CSF alone, for the mobilization of hematopoietic stem cells (HSCs) used for autologous transplantation in multiple myeloma patients.

These results emphasize the potential of BL-8040 as a treatment which reduces the number of administrations and apheresis1 sessions, as well as hospitalization costs, related to the preparation of multiple myeloma patients for autologous HSC transplantation.

We increase our equity valuation of BioLineRx by 10% to $165.9M / NIS 612M, corresponding to a target price ranging between NIS 5.52 and NIS 5.84; a mean of NIS 5.67. Thus, 1 ADS (representing 1 ordinary share) is equal to $1.54.

BioLineRx has a strong balance with adequate cash ( $41M as of 30 June, 2018 ) to further support its clinical and regulatory strategy until early 2020 without additional capital raising.

as of ) to further support its clinical and regulatory strategy until early 2020 without additional capital raising. Pending achievements, several major clinical milestones forecasted for 2018 may increase the commercial market value of the company's stock.

About the company - BioLineRx Ltd. (hereinafter: "BioLineRx" or "the Company") is an Israeli clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on oncology and immunology. In 2007, the company was listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. In July 2011, the company registered American Depositary Shares (ADSs) with the NASDAQ. The Company in-licenses compounds, develops them through pre-clinical and/or clinical stages, and then partners with pharmaceutical companies for advanced clinical development and/or commercialization.

Read the full report here.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community.

Contact us: Start the discussion

For further information, please contact:

Jacqui Holmes



Corporate Communications - Frost & Sullivan, Europe



E: jacqui.holmes@frost.com



http://www.frost.com

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

http://www.frost.com

