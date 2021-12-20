Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Companies at the Forefront of Industry 4.0 Adoption at the India Manufacturing Excellence Awards 2021

This year's awards were presented to nine companies across four major categories: Indian Manufacturer of the Year Award, Future Ready Factory of the Year Award, Smart Factory Award, and Gold Award. Hyundai Motor India Limited received the evening's top honors— Indian Manufacturer of the Year Award and the Smart Factory of the Year Award . Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Private Limited was awarded the Future Ready Factory of the Year in the FMCG Sector (Medium Business) .

IMEA is the country's earliest and most respected assessment-based manufacturing award. With a proprietary assessment methodology developed through 1,000 manufacturing site reviews, this program is an ideal platform to drive your operational excellence journey. Over the past 16 years, Frost & Sullivan has assisted automotive, industrial engineering, FMCG, pharmaceutical, healthcare, and metals-based organizations to advance their manufacturing capabilities, extend supply chains, and optimize production systems.

Congratulating the 2021 award recipients, Rahul Sharma, Director, Industrial Practice, Frost & Sullivan, said, "Despite being impacted by the pandemic, the winners showcased incredible commitment toward the adoption of Industry 4.0. We hope this will further motivate manufacturing companies to continue pushing the boundaries of excellence."

Recipients of the India Manufacturing Excellence Awards 2021

S. No. Award Titles & Category Award Winners Indian Manufacturer of The Year Award 1 Indian Manufacturer of the Year Hyundai Motor India Limited, Chennai 2 Indian Manufacturer of The Year Award - 1st Runner up Hindalco Industries Limited – Mahan Aluminium Future Ready Factory of the Year Award 3 Future Ready Factory of the Year | FMCG Sector, Medium Business Hindustan Coca - Cola Beverages Private Limited, Srikalahasthi Smart Factory of the Year Award 4 Smart Factory of the Year Hyundai Motor India Limited, Chennai 5 Smart Factory Award – 1st Runner Up Hindustan Coca - Cola Beverages Private Limited, Sanand 6 Smart Factory Award – 2nd Runner Up ABB India Limited – Smart Power Division, Bengaluru Gold Awards 7 Gold Award | Auto Ancillary Sector, Large Business ATC Tires Private Limited, Tirunelveli 8 Gold Award | Engineering Sector, Large Business ABB India Limited - Smart Power Division, Bengaluru 9 Gold Award | Process Sector, Large Business Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited - Hosur 10 Gold Award | Auto Ancillary Sector, Medium Business Badve Autocomps Private Limited, Khalumbre 11 Gold Award - 1st Runner Up | Auto Ancillary Sector, Medium Business Badve Autocomps Private Limited, Pantnagar 12 Gold Award | Engineering Sector, Medium Business Trelleborg India Private Limited, Bengaluru 13 Gold Award | Pharma Sector, Medium Business Microlabs Limited, Sikkim

About Frost & Sullivan

For over six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped build sustainable growth strategies for Fortune 1000 companies, governments, and investors. We apply actionable insights to navigate economic changes, identify disruptive technologies, and formulate new business models to create a stream of innovative growth opportunities that drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

