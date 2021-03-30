Frost & Sullivan Recognizes Pexip as a Growth and Innovation Leader in the Global Cloud Meetings and Team Collaboration Services Market

The COVID-19 pandemic and new remote working realities have set unprecedented levels of demand for cloud meetings and team collaboration services globally as organizations look to maintain communication and business continuity where interactivity, scale, and reach have become critical capabilities.

To download the complimentary Frost Radar report, please access: http://frost.ly/5ev

"In recent years, Pexip Meetings on the public cloud service has been notably enhanced with features such as increased capacity from 50 to 100 participants, introduction of 1080p video standard and provision of a more natural, engaging meeting experience using AI-based Adaptive Composition features," explained Alaa Saayed, Information & Communication Technologies Industry Director, Frost & Sullivan. "In addition, the solution is integrated with Microsoft's 365 Calendar to enable scheduling from mobile apps; improve conference and meeting control from web, client, and mobile devices; and improve collaboration capabilities from mobile and tablets."

In May 2020, Pexip made its stock market debut on the Oslo Stock Exchange after an initial public offering (IPO), which was oversubscribed by more than 12 times. This strong performance reflects investor confidence in the company's growth position and trajectory in meeting the evolving needs of organizations.

"We are delighted to be named by Frost & Sullivan as a growth and innovation leader in this competitive market," said Tom-Erik Lia, CCO at Pexip. "This recognition acknowledges our work and commitment as we continue to provide organizations with the essential digital infrastructure and solutions to remain relevant amid a rapidly evolving business climate."

Pexip is well-positioned as a leading provider of enterprise video conferencing and collaboration solutions thanks to its:

Diverse video conferencing portfolio ranging from self-hosted private deployments to public cloud video solutions based on the Infinity platform.

ranging from self-hosted private deployments to public cloud video solutions based on the Infinity platform. Holistic solutions that incorporate advanced cloud meeting features and capabilities such as high-quality 1080p video, One-Touch-Join, and AI-driven Adaptive Composition, among others.

such as high-quality 1080p video, One-Touch-Join, and AI-driven Adaptive Composition, among others. Video infrastructure and APIs that allow Pexip video solutions to be embedded into or integrated with third-party solutions.

and APIs that allow Pexip video solutions to be embedded into or integrated with third-party solutions. Video gateways for interoperability with Microsoft Teams and Google Meet.

for interoperability with Microsoft Teams and Google Meet. Vertical programs that meet the specific requirements of heavily regulated industries such as healthcare and government.

Frost Radar™: Cloud Meetings and Team Collaboration Services Market, 2020 provides results from an in-depth analysis built on a 360-degree research methodology where over 60 companies were evaluated. The team of industry analysts identified 20 industry leaders excelling at innovation, most poised for growth and ripe for investment, and recognizes them in the Frost Radar with insight into their innovative offerings, projected growth rates, strengths, and opportunities for the future.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion .

Contact:

Melissa Tan

Corporate Communications

T: +65 6890 0926

E: [email protected]

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

Related Links

www.frost.com

